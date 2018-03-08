Ex-Nebraska DB hired as Bowling Green’s CBs coach

Mike Jinks‘ filling of a hole in his Bowling Green coaching staff has come at the expense of a fellow MAC school’s football staff.
DeJon Gomes, the Falcons have confirmed, has been hired by Jinks as BGSU’s cornerbacks coach. Gomes comes to Bowling Green after spending one season at Central Michigan as a graduate assistant who worked with defensive backs.
This will mark Gomes’ first on-field coaching job at any level of football.
“I am excited to join the staff,” Gomes said in a statement. “I want to thank Coach Mike Jinks for this opportunity. I can’t wait to get to work and get the most out of these young men, both on and off the field.”
Gomes spent the last two seasons of his collegiate playing career as a defensive back at Nebraska, whose defensive coordinator during that time, Carl Pelini, now serves in the same role at Bowling Green. A fifth-round selection in the 2011 NFL draft, Gomes played 46 games during what turned out to be a three-year professional career.
For a handful of programs, the wait is almost over.
In January, starting left tackle Calvin Anderson announced his decision to transfer from Rice. Michigan and Texas were deemed the front-runners to land the lineman early on, with Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas A&M (HERE) and TCU mentioned as possibilities as well.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday night, Anderson indicated that he will make a decision on his new college football home this coming Saturday. Anderson also seemed to intimate in a video attached to the tweet that he has whittled his potential landing spots down to four programs — Auburn, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas.
Whichever of the contenders Anderson ultimately selects, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2018 as a graduate transfer. This will be his final season of eligibility.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Anderson started 36 straight games at left tackle for the Owls. He was honorable mention All-Conference USA each of the past two seasons.
Alabama’s pro day tends to draw a big crowd, which is nothing new. In addition to likely future Alabama staffer Butch Jones being on the scene today along with the likes of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, others caught on camera at the pro day event were former Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez and former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema.
Bielema’s presence at the Alabama pro day could likely be explained by Bielema’s recent connection with the Patriots. During last week’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, it was reported Bielema was working as a representative of the Patriots. There has been no announcement on whether or not Bielema will be joining the Patriots staff this offseason, but Belichick has been known to bring former college coaches with him to events like these. Belichick previously took Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano after Schiano had been fired by the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014, according to NESN.
Rodriguez is a bit of a new one though. He previously had no documented connection to any NFL team following his removal as head coach at Arizona, which continues to be a legal issue being taken care of off the field. Perhaps Saban was throwing Rodriguez a bone as coaches tend to do in allowing Rodriguez an opportunity to mingle with other coaches and scouts with the intent of finding his next job. These pro days can be good opportunities for disgraced coaches as well.
It is also worth a reminder that Rodriguez previously turned down an opportunity to be the head coach at Alabama. Alabama ended up hiring Saban instead, and Rodriguez eventually landed at Michigan. Safe to say these two coaches have taken contrasting career paths.
Temple University continues to move forward with discussing plans for a potential on-campus football stadium, but protestors continue to have their voices heard on the subject. On Tuesday, the protesting voices flooded a town hall meeting, shutting it down shortly after it began and leading to Temple president Richard Englert to be escorted out of the building among the throngs of protestors.
“What we witnessed tonight is what we’ve experienced over the last two years,” Rev. William Moore, said to Philly.com following the mess of an open forum session. “People are frustrated because they feel their voices are not heard nor respected, and this is what we got.”
Despite criticism from the surrounding community that would be impacted by the construction of a new on-campus football stadium, Temple officials have continued to explore the possibility at a time when the university is trying to secure a long-term solution for its football program with the lease at Lincoln Financial Field nearing an expiration date. Caution about the impact a stadium would have on the community has been prevalent for years, yet Temple officials continue to explore all of their options.
Among the chief concerns of those in the community is the potential displacement of citizens as a result of any construction. Although Englert has said nobody would be faced with such a dilemma, there does not appear to be a satisfactory level of trust between Temple officials and those currently residing in the targeted area.
“I was disappointed, but we’re going to continue talking to our neighbors,” Englert said, per Philly.com. “A university by its very nature invites and thrives on difference of opinion. We’re used to talking back and forth, but usually in a very courteous fashion.”
In all, the proposed plan is currently estimated to cost roughly $130 million. Temple recently negotiated a short-term extension on their lease to use Lincoln Financial Field through 2019.
Taking over one of the worst programs at the FBS level, Chuck Martin has been rewarded for the direction in which he has Miami of Ohio headed.
The MAC school announced Wednesday morning that the university and its head football coach have reached an agreement on a contract extension. Martin, about to enter his fifth year with the school, is now signed through Jan. 30, 2021.
Financial terms of the extension were not revealed. Last year, Martin’s total pay of $522,000 was sixth among conference coaches according to the USA Today coaching salary database.
In 2014, Martin took over a team that had gone winless the previous season and won a combined eight games from 2011-13. In 2016, Martin guided the RedHawks to its first bowl game and first division championship since the 2010 season.
In his four seasons, Martin has guided Miami to an overall record of 16-33, included a 14-18 mark in conference play. The RedHawks have, though, won 11 of their last 19 games.
“Chuck continues to reinvigorate the Miami football program,” a statement from athletic director David Sayler began. “Resurrecting a program that was on a 16-game losing streak to winning a MAC East Championship three years later shows that Miami football can compete with the top of the Mid-American Conference for years to come.”