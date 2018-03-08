Ex-Nebraska DB hired as Bowling Green’s CBs coach

Mike Jinks‘ filling of a hole in his Bowling Green coaching staff has come at the expense of a fellow MAC school’s football staff.

DeJon Gomes, the Falcons have confirmed, has been hired by Jinks as BGSU’s cornerbacks coach. Gomes comes to Bowling Green after spending one season at Central Michigan as a graduate assistant who worked with defensive backs.

This will mark Gomes’ first on-field coaching job at any level of football.

“I am excited to join the staff,” Gomes said in a statement. “I want to thank Coach Mike Jinks for this opportunity. I can’t wait to get to work and get the most out of these young men, both on and off the field.”

Gomes spent the last two seasons of his collegiate playing career as a defensive back at Nebraska, whose defensive coordinator during that time, Carl Pelini, now serves in the same role at Bowling Green. A fifth-round selection in the 2011 NFL draft, Gomes played 46 games during what turned out to be a three-year professional career.