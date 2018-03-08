Lincoln Riley announces several starters out for spring practice, no assumptions being made in QB battle

Spring training is underway, clocks are about to spring forward and yes, spring football is here for many teams in college football. That includes defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma as the team are set to kick off their first set of practices in the spring under second year head coach Lincoln Riley.

The young Sooners have a lot on their plate over the next few weeks as the look to replace a Heisman Trophy winner and try to keep their streak of Big 12 titles rolling in 2018. Riley met with the media on Thursday afternoon and gave a few updates on his squad, most notably announced a handful of starters would miss the 15 practices in the spring with minor injuries but would return in time for fall camp.

Riley announces Starrland Baldwin, Mykel Jones, Caleb Kelly and Nick Basquine will all be out for spring practice. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 8, 2018

Jordan Parker and Alex Dalton will be limited in spring practice. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 8, 2018

Baldwin was a four-star early enrollee who was expected to compete for playing time at cornerback while Kelly is one of the team’s best returning defensive players at linebacker. Jones was set to be one of the starting inside receivers this season and Basquine, also an inside wideout, still appears to be recovering from a season-ending injury during camp last year.

Naturally, Riley also mentioned the upcoming battle to replace star quarterback Baker Mayfield as being a little more wide-open than people think despite many considering Texas A&M transfer Kyler Murray the favorite over redshirt sophomore Austin Kendall.

Riley on the talk that Kyler Murray will be the starting QB over Austin Kendall: "There's zero assumptions in our building." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 8, 2018

Of note, Murray is still playing baseball at Oklahoma but is not expected to miss any spring practice for time on the diamond.