Michigan finally makes hire of Ed Warinner as offensive line coach official

While it’s been in the works for weeks and he’s been on campus for months, Michigan finally made the hire of Ed Warinner as offensive line coach official on Thursday afternoon. He was originally brought on board in Ann Arbor as a senior analyst with the offense back in January so technically this is much more of a promotion than a hire but semantics schmantics.

Warinner spent the 2017 season as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Minnesota but most notably served as offensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2012 through 2016.

He replaces Tim Drevno, who wound up back in his old job at USC.

Funny enough, the school does not shy away from Warinner’s time at hated rival Ohio State in his biography. We’ve already seen the team awkwardly highlight all the Buckeyes he sent to the NFL over the years in social media last week and they noted in text form on the release some of the Big Ten records he helped guide OSU to during his time in Columbus.

While the refreshing honesty on the coaching background is welcome — especially in light of the creative license taken with Jim McElwain’s bio — something says that Wolverines fans won’t truly embrace Warinner as a staff member until the Ohio native beefs up the offensive line play and helps score a victory over that school in Columbus.