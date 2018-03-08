Michigan finally makes hire of Ed Warinner as offensive line coach official

While it’s been in the works for weeks and he’s been on campus for months, Michigan finally made the hire of Ed Warinner as offensive line coach official on Thursday afternoon. He was originally brought on board in Ann Arbor as a senior analyst with the offense back in January so technically this is much more of a promotion than a hire but semantics schmantics.
Warinner spent the 2017 season as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Minnesota but most notably served as offensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2012 through 2016.
He replaces Tim Drevno, who wound up back in his old job at USC.
Funny enough, the school does not shy away from Warinner’s time at hated rival Ohio State in his biography. We’ve already seen the team awkwardly highlight all the Buckeyes he sent to the NFL over the years in social media last week and they noted in text form on the release some of the Big Ten records he helped guide OSU to during his time in Columbus.
While the refreshing honesty on the coaching background is welcome — especially in light of the creative license taken with Jim McElwain’s bio — something says that Wolverines fans won’t truly embrace Warinner as a staff member until the Ohio native beefs up the offensive line play and helps score a victory over that school in Columbus.
Mike Jinks has dipped into the FCS ranks yet again to fill out his defensive coaching staff on Thursday.
A few hours after the school announced the hire of DeJon Gomes as the Falcons cornerbacks coach, FootballScoop reported that BGSU is also bringing in Jacob Schoonover to coach the linebackers after spending the past five years at FCS power Illinois State. He reportedly resigned his position in January with the Redbirds citing career opportunities elsewhere and it seems that landing a job at the FBS level with Bowling Green was what he was looking for.
With Schoonover set coaching linebackers, that will free up new defensive coordinator Carl Pelini from being responsible for a position group with the Falcons. The latter may have been able to give a recommendation to Jinks about Schoonover’s coaching acumen first hand after the two played each other at the FCS level, most recently with the young coach helping pitch a shutout of Pelini’s old team of Youngstown State last season.
The Falcons return seven starters on defense for 2018 and begin spring practice in two weeks.
Former NBA All-Star and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley may talk about basketball for a living but he certainly keeps tabs on everything happening in football as well. That’s especially true when it comes to his alma mater of Auburn and the team’s Iron Bowl rival Alabama.
Prior to last season’s game between the two schools, Barkley went on WJOX and let it slip that he had a little bet going with Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts. It was a pretty simple one, as Barkley was going to wear an Alabama jersey if his team lost and Hurts would do the same on campus in Tuscaloosa if he lost.
Well, Auburn beat No. 1 Alabama on the Plains to win the SEC West in a game that was particularly close despite the 26-14 score. Hurts didn’t forget about his pact with Sir Charles though and the Tide released a video on Twitter on Thursday afternoon to show that he did indeed pay up on his end… and wound up with the last laugh despite putting on a Tigers jersey:
It might have been a little crueler if the quarterback had put on a championship ring at the end but nevertheless both sides of the fierce rivalry can probably have a chuckle at how Hurts and Barkley concluded their bet.
The offseason in college football is always a reminder that coaches in the sport should rent, not buy, when it comes to housing. Case in point might be Scott Booker.
Per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg:
Booker is a former player at Kent State who originally coached defensive backs with the Golden Flashes but was set to handle the wide receivers in his return to the MAC at Miami. Most notably he coached at Notre Dame for seven years, serving as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach from 2012-2016 before his short stint with Nebraska in Mike Riley’s final season.
Booker was hired by the Red Hawks in late January and spent just over six weeks at the school. The Titans list him as a defensive assistant on their website as he adds to the staff of another Ohio product in Mike Vrabel.
Spring training is underway, clocks are about to spring forward and yes, spring football is here for many teams in college football. That includes defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma as the team are set to kick off their first set of practices in the spring under second year head coach Lincoln Riley.
The young Sooners have a lot on their plate over the next few weeks as the look to replace a Heisman Trophy winner and try to keep their streak of Big 12 titles rolling in 2018. Riley met with the media on Thursday afternoon and gave a few updates on his squad, most notably announced a handful of starters would miss the 15 practices in the spring with minor injuries but would return in time for fall camp.
Baldwin was a four-star early enrollee who was expected to compete for playing time at cornerback while Kelly is one of the team’s best returning defensive players at linebacker. Jones was set to be one of the starting inside receivers this season and Basquine, also an inside wideout, still appears to be recovering from a season-ending injury during camp last year.
Naturally, Riley also mentioned the upcoming battle to replace star quarterback Baker Mayfield as being a little more wide-open than people think despite many considering Texas A&M transfer Kyler Murray the favorite over redshirt sophomore Austin Kendall.
Of note, Murray is still playing baseball at Oklahoma but is not expected to miss any spring practice for time on the diamond.