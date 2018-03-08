Starting left tackle Rick Kurz not listed on Army’s spring roster

Somewhat unexpectedly, Army’s offensive line has a rather significant hole in it. Whether that hole is temporary or permanent remains to be seen.

As pointed out by Sal Interdonato of HudsonValley.com, Rick Kurz is not listed on Army’s most recently updated online roster. Thus far, the football program has not addressed the offensive lineman’s omission from the roster that was released ahead of spring practice.

In 2017, Kurz started the first seven games of the season and then, after being benched for the next two but still playing, he started the last four as well. All told, Kurz has started 27 games at left tackle the last three seasons.

In those three years, he played in a total of 36 games.