VIDEO: Alabama QB pays up Iron Bowl bet with Charles Barkley, winds up with last laugh

Former NBA All-Star and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley may talk about basketball for a living but he certainly keeps tabs on everything happening in football as well. That’s especially true when it comes to his alma mater of Auburn and the team’s Iron Bowl rival Alabama.

Prior to last season’s game between the two schools, Barkley went on WJOX and let it slip that he had a little bet going with Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts. It was a pretty simple one, as Barkley was going to wear an Alabama jersey if his team lost and Hurts would do the same on campus in Tuscaloosa if he lost.

Well, Auburn beat No. 1 Alabama on the Plains to win the SEC West in a game that was particularly close despite the 26-14 score. Hurts didn’t forget about his pact with Sir Charles though and the Tide released a video on Twitter on Thursday afternoon to show that he did indeed pay up on his end… and wound up with the last laugh despite putting on a Tigers jersey:

It might have been a little crueler if the quarterback had put on a championship ring at the end but nevertheless both sides of the fierce rivalry can probably have a chuckle at how Hurts and Barkley concluded their bet.