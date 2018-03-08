WATCH: Nick Saban throws out first pitch at Alabama baseball game, confirms he’s sticking to football in the process

Nick Saban is arguably the greatest college football coach ever but that doesn’t mean he has come close to mastering other sports like he has the one that pays him millions of dollars every year.
Case in point came Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa where the Crimson Tide coach threw out the first pitch prior to the school’s baseball game against Southern Miss. While Alabama joked that they clocked him throwing 90, let’s just say that the full video (via BamaOnLine’s Facebook page) of the pitch shows that Saban will be sticking to football after bouncing it to the plate.
Perhaps we should forgive Saban for the sub par effort given that he spent most of the day running Alabama’s exhaustive Pro Day in the team facilities.
Interestingly, catcher Keith Holcombe (who caught the pitch) is also a key linebacker for the Crimson Tide in the fall. Perhaps after the throw on Wednesday the two can get together for a few pointers to help the coach find the strike zone next year.
If you’re going to raise ticket prices, you might as well spin it in some sort of positive manner. Only a handful of teams will use the tact that South Carolina utilized on Thursday though, citing a pursuit of “SEC and national championships” to justify bumping up football prices.
“We’ve come a long way in the last eight years,” athletic director Ray Tanner said in a release. “Prior to this decade, we were finding our way in the SEC. Since 2010, we have achieved broad-based success in our athletics program. We have established a solid foundation and are now ready to take it to the next level, but we need to continue to maximize our resources to help us achieve our goals.
“This additional revenue will help sustain the cost of attendance requirements for more than 500+ student-athletes, retain the tremendous coaches we have here, continue to build and maintain top-notch facilities and fund all of our athletic programs as we compete for SEC and national championships.”
The school says that season tickets for the 2018 season will increase by $50 each and is the first football price increase since 2013. The Gamecocks also note that even with the modest increase, prices will remain in the middle of the pack in the conference as they were before.
South Carolina has never won an SEC title in football but did win the East Division back in 2010. That’s about as close as the team has come to those stated goals of a conference title and national championship but Will Muschamp will have 16 starters back in 2018 from a team that went 9-4 last year and put on quite the comeback to beat Michigan in the Outback Bowl a few months ago.
The Gamecocks are far from the only SEC program to announce an increase in ticket prices despite all that TV revenue and record donations as Texas A&M also made public that ticket prices were inching upward in 2018 last week.
Mike Jinks has dipped into the FCS ranks yet again to fill out his defensive coaching staff on Thursday.
A few hours after the school announced the hire of DeJon Gomes as the Falcons cornerbacks coach, FootballScoop reported that BGSU is also bringing in Jacob Schoonover to coach the linebackers after spending the past five years at FCS power Illinois State. He reportedly resigned his position in January with the Redbirds citing career opportunities elsewhere and it seems that landing a job at the FBS level with Bowling Green was what he was looking for.
With Schoonover set coaching linebackers, that will free up new defensive coordinator Carl Pelini from being responsible for a position group with the Falcons. The latter may have been able to give a recommendation to Jinks about Schoonover’s coaching acumen first hand after the two played each other at the FCS level, most recently with the young coach helping pitch a shutout of Pelini’s old team of Youngstown State last season.
The Falcons return seven starters on defense for 2018 and begin spring practice in two weeks.
Former NBA All-Star and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley may talk about basketball for a living but he certainly keeps tabs on everything happening in football as well. That’s especially true when it comes to his alma mater of Auburn and the team’s Iron Bowl rival Alabama.
Prior to last season’s game between the two schools, Barkley went on WJOX and let it slip that he had a little bet going with Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts. It was a pretty simple one, as Barkley was going to wear an Alabama jersey if his team lost and Hurts would do the same on campus in Tuscaloosa if he lost.
Well, Auburn beat No. 1 Alabama on the Plains to win the SEC West in a game that was particularly close despite the 26-14 score. Hurts didn’t forget about his pact with Sir Charles though and the Tide released a video on Twitter on Thursday afternoon to show that he did indeed pay up on his end… and wound up with the last laugh despite putting on a Tigers jersey:
It might have been a little crueler if the quarterback had put on a championship ring at the end but nevertheless both sides of the fierce rivalry can probably have a chuckle at how Hurts and Barkley concluded their bet.
While it’s been in the works for weeks and he’s been on campus for months, Michigan finally made the hire of Ed Warinner as offensive line coach official on Thursday afternoon. He was originally brought on board in Ann Arbor as a senior analyst with the offense back in January so technically this is much more of a promotion than a hire but semantics schmantics.
Warinner spent the 2017 season as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Minnesota but most notably served as offensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2012 through 2016.
He replaces Tim Drevno, who wound up back in his old job at USC.
Funny enough, the school does not shy away from Warinner’s time at hated rival Ohio State in his biography. We’ve already seen the team awkwardly highlight all the Buckeyes he sent to the NFL over the years in social media last week and they noted in text form on the release some of the Big Ten records he helped guide OSU to during his time in Columbus.
While the refreshing honesty on the coaching background is welcome — especially in light of the creative license taken with Jim McElwain’s bio — something says that Wolverines fans won’t truly embrace Warinner as a staff member until the Ohio native beefs up the offensive line play and helps score a victory over that school in Columbus.