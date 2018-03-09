Bowling Green officially adds FCS assistant to Mike Jinks’ staff

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Mike Jinks‘ coaching staff at Bowling Green is whole yet again.

Following up on reports that surfaced earlier in the week, BGSU confirmed that Jacob Schoonover has been hired as linebackers coach. This will mark Schoonover’s first on-field job at an FBS program.

“I am extremely grateful to Coach Jinks and (Defensive Coordinator) Carl Pelini for giving me the opportunity to be a member of the Bowling Green family,” Schoonover said in a statement. “I am excited to do my part in executing the plan laid out by Coach Jinks and Coach Pelini for this defense.

“I look forward to developing relationships with the young men in this program and the members of the Bowling Green community.”

Schoonover had spent the past seven seasons as linebackers coach at Illinois State. In 2012, he added the title of special teams coordinator at the FCS school.

As BGSU noted in its release, Jinks has completely remade the defensive side of the ball since the end of the 2017 season by hiring Pelini (HERE), Jimmy Williams (defensive line), LaMarcus Hicks (secondary), DeJon Gomes (cornerbacks, HERE) and Schoonover.

This past season, the Falcons ranked 126th nationally in total defense (506.6 yards per game), 120th in yards per play (6.61) and 123rd in scoring defense at 38 points a game.