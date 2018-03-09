Charlie Ward returning to Florida State as ambassador

One of the most decorated players in Florida State football history is coming home.

Speculation was running rampant Thursday that Charlie Ward would be stepping down from his post as the head football coach at a Florida high school for an opportunity elsewhere. Later that day, Ward confirmed to 247Sports.com that the elsewhere is FSU and that the opportunity is as a football ambassador for the university.

Just exactly what Ward’s role will be is in the process of being defined.

“[T]he job description is being done now,” Ward told the recruiting website. “Will have those details later in the month.”

Ward also added that he has no signed contract with his university.

Ward played football for the Seminoles from 1989-93. His senior season, he became the first Heisman Trophy winner in the program’s history in leading the Seminoles to their first-ever national championship. He went on to an 11-year playing career in the NBA — he played basketball at FSU as well — before starting his football coaching career in 2007 at a Houston high school.