Matt Campbell announces adjustments to Iowa State coaching staff

Matt Campbell will head into the 2018 season with a heavily-adjusted coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball.

Late last month, Tom Manning left his post as ISU’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach to take the tight ends coach job with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. While the Cyclones won’t replace Manning as a coordinator — Campbell will handle those responsibilities — the football program announced that Friday Jeff Myers has been promoted to line coach. Myers spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant at ISU.

Additionally, Joe Houston has been hired as Campbell’s special teams coordinator. The last two years, Houston was an associate for quality control for special teams for the Cyclones.

And, finally, Joel Gordon, an offensive analyst at ISU in 2016-17, has been named quarterbacks coach. Gordon replaces Jim Hofher, who has shifted into a new role as senior offensive analyst/assistant to the head coach.

“We are excited to get started with our new offensive staff,” Campbell said. “Continuity and trust [are] important for [the] success of a football program. Everyone is familiar with our program goals and I’ve witnessed the hard work they all have put forth on a daily basis the last two years. Each have earned the respect from our players and we won’t miss a beat as we head into spring practice in a couple of weeks.”