Michigan adds Ron Prince as offensive analyst

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has added an offensive analyst with NFL coaching experience to his staff in Ann Arbor. Ron Prince, who most recently was a part of the coaching staff with the Detroit Lions, will join the Wolverines staff as an offensive analyst, according to MLive.com (following up a report from 247 Sports).

Prince has held multiple jobs throughout his coaching career, spanning from college to the NFL throughout the years. Prince had been an assistant staff with the Detroit Lions since 2014 as a tight ends coach and an offensive line coach. Other NFL jobs Prince has had include stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars. The last time Prince coached at the college level was in 2013 as the offensive coordinator at Rutgers, but Prince has had coaching positions at the college level at Alabama A&M, South Carolina State, James Madison, Cornell, Virginia, and Kansas State.

Prince has a neat little coaching tree that should intrigue Michigan fans as well. Penn State head coach James Franklin was an assistant who worked under Prince at James Madison (Prince was the offensive coordinator, Franklin was a wide receivers coach), and Franklin served on Prince’s coaching staff at Kansas State when Prince was a head coach for the Wildcats from 2006 through 2007. That same coaching staff in 2006 also included current Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. Frost was a graduate assistant on Prince’s staff at Kansas State. Frost, of course, is coming off an undefeated season as head coach at UCF as he looks to rejuvenate the Nebraska program, and Franklin coached Penn State to a Fiesta Bowl victory a year after taking Penn State to a Big Ten championship.

Prince will fill the vacancy as an offensive analyst after Ed Wariner was officially promoted to the role of offensive line coach this week.

