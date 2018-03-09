Report says AAC is overhauling football officiating oversight

The American Athletic Conference is reportedly in the process of giving its officiating oversight process a makeover. According to a report from USA Today, that includes removing Terry McAulay as the conference’s coordinator of football officiating and potentially partnering with another conference to oversee officials.
McAulay has held the position of coordinator of football officials since the conference’s rebranding from the demise of the Big East as a football conference, after working with the Big East in a similar capacity, yet a growing list of controversial officiating blunders may have been the tipping point in the conference’s decision. According to the report, the AAC’s plan to align with another conference to improve officiating oversight eliminated the need to have McAulay in such a position. What conference the AAC would be aligned with and how that would be structured remains unknown at this time.
The Big Ten and MAC currently have a partnership regarding oversight of officials. The AAC could potentially join them in that effort or form a similar bond with another power conference, such as the ACC or another non-power conference like Conference USA (or both?). Aligning with another conference helps enhance the amount of resources made available to the AAC and any other conference they partner with, so this seems like a good call for the conference’s integrity in officiating. Because no official changes have been announced by the AAC, including the reported removal of McAulay from his position, there has been no comment on what the AAC has planned at this time.
Where that leaves McAulay remains to be seen. It is always possible McAulay could still have a hand in officiating oversight in some capacity, but for now, it seems he will no longer hold the single most authoritative voice in the conference when it comes to officials.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has added an offensive analyst with NFL coaching experience to his staff in Ann Arbor. Ron Prince, who most recently was a part of the coaching staff with the Detroit Lions, will join the Wolverines staff as an offensive analyst, according to MLive.com (following up a report from 247 Sports).
Prince has held multiple jobs throughout his coaching career, spanning from college to the NFL throughout the years. Prince had been an assistant staff with the Detroit Lions since 2014 as a tight ends coach and an offensive line coach. Other NFL jobs Prince has had include stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars. The last time Prince coached at the college level was in 2013 as the offensive coordinator at Rutgers, but Prince has had coaching positions at the college level at Alabama A&M, South Carolina State, James Madison, Cornell, Virginia, and Kansas State.
Prince has a neat little coaching tree that should intrigue Michigan fans as well. Penn State head coach James Franklin was an assistant who worked under Prince at James Madison (Prince was the offensive coordinator, Franklin was a wide receivers coach), and Franklin served on Prince’s coaching staff at Kansas State when Prince was a head coach for the Wildcats from 2006 through 2007. That same coaching staff in 2006 also included current Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. Frost was a graduate assistant on Prince’s staff at Kansas State. Frost, of course, is coming off an undefeated season as head coach at UCF as he looks to rejuvenate the Nebraska program, and Franklin coached Penn State to a Fiesta Bowl victory a year after taking Penn State to a Big Ten championship.
Prince will fill the vacancy as an offensive analyst after Ed Wariner was officially promoted to the role of offensive line coach this week.
Matt Campbell will head into the 2018 season with a heavily-adjusted coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball.
Late last month, Tom Manning left his post as ISU’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach to take the tight ends coach job with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. While the Cyclones won’t replace Manning as a coordinator — Campbell will handle those responsibilities — the football program announced that Friday Jeff Myers has been promoted to line coach. Myers spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant at ISU.
Additionally, Joe Houston has been hired as Campbell’s special teams coordinator. The last two years, Houston was an associate for quality control for special teams for the Cyclones.
And, finally, Joel Gordon, an offensive analyst at ISU in 2016-17, has been named quarterbacks coach. Gordon replaces Jim Hofher, who has shifted into a new role as senior offensive analyst/assistant to the head coach.
“We are excited to get started with our new offensive staff,” Campbell said. “Continuity and trust [are] important for [the] success of a football program. Everyone is familiar with our program goals and I’ve witnessed the hard work they all have put forth on a daily basis the last two years. Each have earned the respect from our players and we won’t miss a beat as we head into spring practice in a couple of weeks.”
Even the Round Mound of Rebound appreciates a good shot, even if it came at the expense of his alma mater.
Prior to the 2017 Iron Bowl, the former Auburn basketball star and current NBA analyst revealed that he had made a bet with Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts –Barkley was going to wear an Alabama jersey on the air if the Crimson Tide lost while Hurts would wear a Tigers jersey on the Tuscaloosa campus if he lost. With Auburn upending Alabama last November, Hurts was forced to pay up on the bet, which he did in a video released on Alabama’s official football Twitter account yesterday.
Hurts, though, did it with a twist, reminding Barkley and everyone else that, despite the loss, the Crimson Tide are the reigning national champions.
On the air Thursday night, Barkley was shown the video and, suffice to say, gave Hurts his due.
“Well done, Jalen. Well done, ” Barkley said. “That was really good. You know what? That was really cool of him. I got nothing but love for that young kid. That was really cool of him to do.”
As it turns out, Jawuan Harris‘ off-field issues aren’t limited to football.
Harris, Rutgers’ leading receiver in 2016, was suspended for the 2017 season opener because of an unspecified violation of team rules. He is also a two-sport athlete for the Scarlet Knights, and has run into trouble on that side of the athletic ledger as nj.com is reporting that Harris has been suspended by the baseball team.
The suspension will cost Harris a total of eight games — a home game this past Tuesday as well as all seven games of a road trip to Florida. This is actually Harris’ second suspension while playing the stick-and-ball sport as he was benched for two weeks back in 2016.
In 2016, Harris led the Scarlet Knights in receptions (39) and receiving yards (481). His three receiving touchdowns were second on the team. Last season as a redshirt sophomore, he moved to defensive back — he started five games at safety — and tied for the team lead in interceptions with three.
That might’ve been Harris’ last season with the Scarlet Knights as, if he’s selected high enough in the June Major League Baseball draft, he is expected to embark on a career in professional baseball.