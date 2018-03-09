Rutgers’ Jawuan Harris suspended by RU’s baseball team

As it turns out, Jawuan Harris‘ off-field issues aren’t limited to football.

Harris, Rutgers’ leading receiver in 2016, was suspended for the 2017 season opener because of an unspecified violation of team rules. He is also a two-sport athlete for the Scarlet Knights, and has run into trouble on that side of the athletic ledger as nj.com is reporting that Harris has been suspended by the baseball team.

The suspension will cost Harris a total of eight games — a home game this past Tuesday as well as all seven games of a road trip to Florida. This is actually Harris’ second suspension while playing the stick-and-ball sport as he was benched for two weeks back in 2016.

In 2016, Harris led the Scarlet Knights in receptions (39) and receiving yards (481). His three receiving touchdowns were second on the team. Last season as a redshirt sophomore, he moved to defensive back — he started five games at safety — and tied for the team lead in interceptions with three.

That might’ve been Harris’ last season with the Scarlet Knights as, if he’s selected high enough in the June Major League Baseball draft, he is expected to embark on a career in professional baseball.