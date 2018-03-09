Tennessee makes addition of Stanford grad transfer QB Keller Chryst official

Just below this post, we noted that wide receiver Jauan Jennings is back in the good graces of the Tennessee football program. Now, one of the players who could be throwing to Jennings is officially in the Rocky Top fold as well.
Earlier this month, Keller Chryst announced on social media that he had committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Tennessee. Friday, UT confirmed that the quarterback signed a financial aid agreement earlier this week and will join the team after he graduates from Stanford in the spring.
As a graduate transfer, Chryst, who announced in late January that he was leaving the Cardinal, will immediately join a quarterback fray on Rocky Top that includes Jarrett Guarantano and Will McBride.
Chryst began the 2016 season as the backup to Ryan Burns, who started the first seven games after winning the job coming out of camp before losing it to Chryst midseason. While he suffered a torn ACL in Stanford’s Sun Bowl win over North Carolina in that postseason, he began the 2017 season as the starter; another injury in the Week 4 win over UCLA opened the door for redshirt freshman K.J. Costello to start the following week against Arizona State. Chryst returned in Week 6 and started the next three games.
Ahead of the Washington State game in early November, however, a healthy Chryst was benched in favor of Costello. In what turned out to be the final three starts of Chryst’s career with the Cardinal, he completed just under 57 percent of his passes for 453 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
In parts of three seasons, Chryst, whose uncle Paul Chryst is the head coach at Wisconsin, passed for 1,926 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions in 289 attempts.
One of the most decorated players in Florida State football history is coming home.
Speculation was running rampant Thursday that Charlie Ward would be stepping down from his post as the head football coach at a Florida high school for an opportunity elsewhere. Later that day, Ward confirmed to 247Sports.com that the elsewhere is FSU and that the opportunity is as a football ambassador for the university.
Just exactly what Ward’s role will be is in the process of being defined.
“[T]he job description is being done now,” Ward told the recruiting website. “Will have those details later in the month.”
Ward also added that he has no signed contract with his university.
Ward played football for the Seminoles from 1989-93. His senior season, he became the first Heisman Trophy winner in the program’s history in leading the Seminoles to their first-ever national championship. He went on to an 11-year playing career in the NBA — he played basketball at FSU as well — before starting his football coaching career in 2007 at a Houston high school.
Jauan Jennings has officially found his way back to the Tennessee football team.
On social media in mid-January, Jennings indicated that he will be playing “one last season” with the Volunteers. Thursday, first-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that Jennings is an active member of his football team.
“Right now, he’s doing everything we’re asking him to do,” Pruitt said according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. “He’s being a good teammate.”
In November of last year, Jennings went off on a profanity-laced social-media tirade aimed at the coaching staff. The day after, he was dismissed by interim head coach Brady Hoke, who made the decision in concert with then-athletic director John Currie.
Jennings subsequently met with Pruitt and new athletic director Phillip Fulmer about a return. “I think (Pruitt has) put some parameters around” a return, Fulmer stated during a January radio interview, “and I guess everybody has got to figure out what those are and if they’re really going to do it.”
In early September, prior to the off-field issue, Jennings suffered what turned out to be a season-ending wrist injury that limited him to three catches for 17 yards in just one game.
Jennings, who originally came to the Vols as a quarterback, was second on the team in 2016 with 580 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. His 40 receptions were tied for second on the team as well.
While the wide receiver is back with the team, he won’t be participating in spring practice as he continues to recover from an offseason surgical procedure.
Here’s a twist you don’t see very often.
On social media last week, Billy Hirschfeld announced that he is “no longer playing football but focusing on school.” Specifically, the now-former Wisconsin defensive lineman wrote, “I truly wish to be a journalist; I have enrolled myself in classes which will help better understand my media knowledge because times are changing.”
I am a student-athlete at the University of Wisconsin, no longer playing football but focusing on school. I felt that it was best to move to the next chapter in my “Book of Life”. And I believe that next chapter to be “Real World” in my book. I’ve been focusing on my schoolwork and have been trying to get into the work world. I truly wish to be a journalist; I have enrolled myself in classes which will help better understand my media knowledge because times are changing. I not only have stories to write but also to post recent articles that I’ve done from past classes to present the type of writer that I am.
UW subsequently confirmed to the Wisconsin State Journal that Hirschfeld will not return to the Badgers for his senior year of football.
A three-star member of the Badgers’ 2014 recruiting class, Hirschfeld was rated as the No. 21 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Wisconsin. After redshirting as a true freshman, the 6-6, 305-pound lineman played in 25 games the past three seasons. Nine of those appearances came in 2017.
Hirschfeld finishes his collegiate playing career with seven tackles, one of which was for a loss, and one pass defensed.
And now we know a little more of the rest of the story.
Rick Kurz, Army’s starting left tackle for much of the last three seasons, was not listed on the service academy’s spring roster. Thursday, the offensive lineman confirmed to HudsonValley.com‘s Sal Interdonato that he has decided “to pursue my degree elsewhere.”
To Kurz’s credit, he acknowledged that his “inconsistent performance academically” triggered the decision to transfer.
I had to make one of the harder decisions I’ll ever make in January due to my inconsistent performance academically during the football season,” Kurz said. “This decision has led me to pursue my degree elsewhere. I am thankful for being a small part of the success Army has had in my three years at West Point. I will miss the coaches, trainers, my brothers in arms and beating Navy again in 2018. Go Army!
In 2017, Kurz started the first seven games of the season and then, after being benched for the next two but still playing, he started the last four as well. All told, Kurz has started 27 games at left tackle the last three seasons.
In those three years, he played in a total of 36 games.