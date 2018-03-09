WATCH: Charles Barkley reacts to Jalen Hurts paying off Iron Bowl bet with trophy twist

Even the Round Mound of Rebound appreciates a good shot, even if it came at the expense of his alma mater.

Prior to the 2017 Iron Bowl, the former Auburn basketball star and current NBA analyst revealed that he had made a bet with Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts –Barkley was going to wear an Alabama jersey on the air if the Crimson Tide lost while Hurts would wear a Tigers jersey on the Tuscaloosa campus if he lost. With Auburn upending Alabama last November, Hurts was forced to pay up on the bet, which he did in a video released on Alabama’s official football Twitter account yesterday.

Hurts, though, did it with a twist, reminding Barkley and everyone else that, despite the loss, the Crimson Tide are the reigning national champions.

On the air Thursday night, Barkley was shown the video and, suffice to say, gave Hurts his due.

“Well done, Jalen. Well done, ” Barkley said. “That was really good. You know what? That was really cool of him. I got nothing but love for that young kid. That was really cool of him to do.”