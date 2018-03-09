WATCH: Charles Barkley reacts to Jalen Hurts paying off Iron Bowl bet with trophy twist

Even the Round Mound of Rebound appreciates a good shot, even if it came at the expense of his alma mater.
Prior to the 2017 Iron Bowl, the former Auburn basketball star and current NBA analyst revealed that he had made a bet with Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts –Barkley was going to wear an Alabama jersey on the air if the Crimson Tide lost while Hurts would wear a Tigers jersey on the Tuscaloosa campus if he lost. With Auburn upending Alabama last November, Hurts was forced to pay up on the bet, which he did in a video released on Alabama’s official football Twitter account yesterday.
Hurts, though, did it with a twist, reminding Barkley and everyone else that, despite the loss, the Crimson Tide are the reigning national champions.
On the air Thursday night, Barkley was shown the video and, suffice to say, gave Hurts his due.
“Well done, Jalen. Well done, ” Barkley said. “That was really good. You know what? That was really cool of him. I got nothing but love for that young kid. That was really cool of him to do.”
As it turns out, Jawuan Harris‘ off-field issues aren’t limited to football.
Harris, Rutgers’ leading receiver in 2016, was suspended for the 2017 season opener because of an unspecified violation of team rules. He is also a two-sport athlete for the Scarlet Knights, and has run into trouble on that side of the athletic ledger as nj.com is reporting that Harris has been suspended by the baseball team.
The suspension will cost Harris a total of eight games — a home game this past Tuesday as well as all seven games of a road trip to Florida. This is actually Harris’ second suspension while playing the stick-and-ball sport as he was benched for two weeks back in 2016.
In 2016, Harris led the Scarlet Knights in receptions (39) and receiving yards (481). His three receiving touchdowns were second on the team. Last season as a redshirt sophomore, he moved to defensive back — he started five games at safety — and tied for the team lead in interceptions with three.
That might’ve been Harris’ last season with the Scarlet Knights as, if he’s selected high enough in the June Major League Baseball draft, he is expected to embark on a career in professional baseball.
One of the most decorated players in Florida State football history is coming home.
Speculation was running rampant Thursday that Charlie Ward would be stepping down from his post as the head football coach at a Florida high school for an opportunity elsewhere. Later that day, Ward confirmed to 247Sports.com that the elsewhere is FSU and that the opportunity is as a football ambassador for the university.
Just exactly what Ward’s role will be is in the process of being defined.
“[T]he job description is being done now,” Ward told the recruiting website. “Will have those details later in the month.”
Ward also added that he has no signed contract with his university.
Ward played football for the Seminoles from 1989-93. His senior season, he became the first Heisman Trophy winner in the program’s history in leading the Seminoles to their first-ever national championship. He went on to an 11-year playing career in the NBA — he played basketball at FSU as well — before starting his football coaching career in 2007 at a Houston high school.
Just below this post, we noted that wide receiver Jauan Jennings is back in the good graces of the Tennessee football program. Now, one of the players who could be throwing to Jennings is officially in the Rocky Top fold as well.
Earlier this month, Keller Chryst announced on social media that he had committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Tennessee. Friday, UT confirmed that the quarterback signed a financial aid agreement earlier this week and will join the team after he graduates from Stanford in the spring.
As a graduate transfer, Chryst, who announced in late January that he was leaving the Cardinal, will immediately join a quarterback fray on Rocky Top that includes Jarrett Guarantano and Will McBride.
Chryst began the 2016 season as the backup to Ryan Burns, who started the first seven games after winning the job coming out of camp before losing it to Chryst midseason. While he suffered a torn ACL in Stanford’s Sun Bowl win over North Carolina in that postseason, he began the 2017 season as the starter; another injury in the Week 4 win over UCLA opened the door for redshirt freshman K.J. Costello to start the following week against Arizona State. Chryst returned in Week 6 and started the next three games.
Ahead of the Washington State game in early November, however, a healthy Chryst was benched in favor of Costello. In what turned out to be the final three starts of Chryst’s career with the Cardinal, he completed just under 57 percent of his passes for 453 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
In parts of three seasons, Chryst, whose uncle Paul Chryst is the head coach at Wisconsin, passed for 1,926 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions in 289 attempts.
Jauan Jennings has officially found his way back to the Tennessee football team.
On social media in mid-January, Jennings indicated that he will be playing “one last season” with the Volunteers. Thursday, first-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that Jennings is an active member of his football team.
“Right now, he’s doing everything we’re asking him to do,” Pruitt said according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. “He’s being a good teammate.”
In November of last year, Jennings went off on a profanity-laced social-media tirade aimed at the coaching staff. The day after, he was dismissed by interim head coach Brady Hoke, who made the decision in concert with then-athletic director John Currie.
Jennings subsequently met with Pruitt and new athletic director Phillip Fulmer about a return. “I think (Pruitt has) put some parameters around” a return, Fulmer stated during a January radio interview, “and I guess everybody has got to figure out what those are and if they’re really going to do it.”
In early September, prior to the off-field issue, Jennings suffered what turned out to be a season-ending wrist injury that limited him to three catches for 17 yards in just one game.
Jennings, who originally came to the Vols as a quarterback, was second on the team in 2016 with 580 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. His 40 receptions were tied for second on the team as well.
While the wide receiver is back with the team, he won’t be participating in spring practice as he continues to recover from an offseason surgical procedure.