Wisconsin’s Billy Hirschfeld quits football, will pursue career in journalism

Here’s a twist you don’t see very often.
On social media last week, Billy Hirschfeld announced that he is “no longer playing football but focusing on school.” Specifically, the now-former Wisconsin defensive lineman wrote, “I truly wish to be a journalist; I have enrolled myself in classes which will help better understand my media knowledge because times are changing.”
I am a student-athlete at the University of Wisconsin, no longer playing football but focusing on school. I felt that it was best to move to the next chapter in my “Book of Life”. And I believe that next chapter to be “Real World” in my book. I’ve been focusing on my schoolwork and have been trying to get into the work world. I truly wish to be a journalist; I have enrolled myself in classes which will help better understand my media knowledge because times are changing. I not only have stories to write but also to post recent articles that I’ve done from past classes to present the type of writer that I am.
UW subsequently confirmed to the Wisconsin State Journal that Hirschfeld will not return to the Badgers for his senior year of football.
A three-star member of the Badgers’ 2014 recruiting class, Hirschfeld was rated as the No. 21 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Wisconsin. After redshirting as a true freshman, the 6-6, 305-pound lineman played in 25 games the past three seasons. Nine of those appearances came in 2017.
Hirschfeld finishes his collegiate playing career with seven tackles, one of which was for a loss, and one pass defensed.
And now we know a little more of the rest of the story.
Rick Kurz, Army’s starting left tackle for much of the last three seasons, was not listed on the service academy’s spring roster. Thursday, the offensive lineman confirmed to HudsonValley.com‘s Sal Interdonato that he has decided “to pursue my degree elsewhere.”
To Kurz’s credit, he acknowledged that his “inconsistent performance academically” triggered the decision to transfer.
I had to make one of the harder decisions I’ll ever make in January due to my inconsistent performance academically during the football season,” Kurz said. “This decision has led me to pursue my degree elsewhere. I am thankful for being a small part of the success Army has had in my three years at West Point. I will miss the coaches, trainers, my brothers in arms and beating Navy again in 2018. Go Army!
In 2017, Kurz started the first seven games of the season and then, after being benched for the next two but still playing, he started the last four as well. All told, Kurz has started 27 games at left tackle the last three seasons.
In those three years, he played in a total of 36 games.
Nick Saban is arguably the greatest college football coach ever but that doesn’t mean he has come close to mastering other sports like he has the one that pays him millions of dollars every year.
Case in point came Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa where the Crimson Tide coach threw out the first pitch prior to the school’s baseball game against Southern Miss. While Alabama joked that they clocked him throwing 90, let’s just say that the full video (via BamaOnLine’s Facebook page) of the pitch shows that Saban will be sticking to football after bouncing it to the plate.
Perhaps we should forgive Saban for the sub par effort given that he spent most of the day running Alabama’s exhaustive Pro Day in the team facilities.
Interestingly, catcher Keith Holcombe (who caught the pitch) is also a key linebacker for the Crimson Tide in the fall. Perhaps after the throw on Wednesday the two can get together for a few pointers to help the coach find the strike zone next year.
If you’re going to raise ticket prices, you might as well spin it in some sort of positive manner. Only a handful of teams will use the tact that South Carolina utilized on Thursday though, citing a pursuit of “SEC and national championships” to justify bumping up football prices.
“We’ve come a long way in the last eight years,” athletic director Ray Tanner said in a release. “Prior to this decade, we were finding our way in the SEC. Since 2010, we have achieved broad-based success in our athletics program. We have established a solid foundation and are now ready to take it to the next level, but we need to continue to maximize our resources to help us achieve our goals.
“This additional revenue will help sustain the cost of attendance requirements for more than 500+ student-athletes, retain the tremendous coaches we have here, continue to build and maintain top-notch facilities and fund all of our athletic programs as we compete for SEC and national championships.”
The school says that season tickets for the 2018 season will increase by $50 each and is the first football price increase since 2013. The Gamecocks also note that even with the modest increase, prices will remain in the middle of the pack in the conference as they were before.
South Carolina has never won an SEC title in football but did win the East Division back in 2010. That’s about as close as the team has come to those stated goals of a conference title and national championship but Will Muschamp will have 16 starters back in 2018 from a team that went 9-4 last year and put on quite the comeback to beat Michigan in the Outback Bowl a few months ago.
The Gamecocks are far from the only SEC program to announce an increase in ticket prices despite all that TV revenue and record donations as Texas A&M also made public that ticket prices were inching upward in 2018 last week.
Mike Jinks has dipped into the FCS ranks yet again to fill out his defensive coaching staff on Thursday.
A few hours after the school announced the hire of DeJon Gomes as the Falcons cornerbacks coach, FootballScoop reported that BGSU is also bringing in Jacob Schoonover to coach the linebackers after spending the past five years at FCS power Illinois State. He reportedly resigned his position in January with the Redbirds citing career opportunities elsewhere and it seems that landing a job at the FBS level with Bowling Green was what he was looking for.
With Schoonover set coaching linebackers, that will free up new defensive coordinator Carl Pelini from being responsible for a position group with the Falcons. The latter may have been able to give a recommendation to Jinks about Schoonover’s coaching acumen first hand after the two played each other at the FCS level, most recently with the young coach helping pitch a shutout of Pelini’s old team of Youngstown State last season.
The Falcons return seven starters on defense for 2018 and begin spring practice in two weeks.