Wisconsin’s Billy Hirschfeld quits football, will pursue career in journalism

Here’s a twist you don’t see very often.

I am a student-athlete at the University of Wisconsin, no longer playing football but focusing on school. I felt that it was best to move to the next chapter in my “Book of Life”. And I believe that next chapter to be “Real World” in my book. I’ve been focusing on my schoolwork and have been trying to get into the work world. I truly wish to be a journalist; I have enrolled myself in classes which will help better understand my media knowledge because times are changing. I not only have stories to write but also to post recent articles that I’ve done from past classes to present the type of writer that I am.

UW subsequently confirmed to the Wisconsin State Journal that Hirschfeld will not return to the Badgers for his senior year of football.

A three-star member of the Badgers’ 2014 recruiting class, Hirschfeld was rated as the No. 21 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Wisconsin. After redshirting as a true freshman, the 6-6, 305-pound lineman played in 25 games the past three seasons. Nine of those appearances came in 2017.

Hirschfeld finishes his collegiate playing career with seven tackles, one of which was for a loss, and one pass defensed.