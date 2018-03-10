Arkansas State latest to dip into FCS coaching pool

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Bowling Green did it, and now Arkansas State is doing it as well.

The “it” is dipping into the FCS coaching ranks for a new assistant, with the Sun Belt Conference school announcing that Chris Buckner has been hired by Blake Anderson. Buckner will serve as outside wide receivers coach for the Red Wolves.

This will be Buckner’s first coaching stint at the FBS level.

Buckner spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western New Mexico. Prior to that, he spent two seasons (2014-15) as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at North Carolina Central.

Buckner, who played his college football at New Mexico State, began his coaching career at Jackson State in 2010.