Arkansas State latest to dip into FCS coaching pool

The “it” is dipping into the FCS coaching ranks for a new assistant, with the Sun Belt Conference school announcing that Chris Buckner has been hired by Blake Anderson. Buckner will serve as outside wide receivers coach for the Red Wolves.
This will be Buckner’s first coaching stint at the FBS level.
Buckner spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western New Mexico. Prior to that, he spent two seasons (2014-15) as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at North Carolina Central.
Buckner, who played his college football at New Mexico State, began his coaching career at Jackson State in 2010.
Bowling Green officially adds FCS assistant to Mike Jinks’ staff
“I am extremely grateful to Coach Jinks and (Defensive Coordinator) Carl Pelini for giving me the opportunity to be a member of the Bowling Green family,” Schoonover said in a statement. “I am excited to do my part in executing the plan laid out by Coach Jinks and Coach Pelini for this defense.
“I look forward to developing relationships with the young men in this program and the members of the Bowling Green community.”
Schoonover had spent the past seven seasons as linebackers coach at Illinois State. In 2012, he added the title of special teams coordinator at the FCS school.
As BGSU noted in its release, Jinks has completely remade the defensive side of the ball since the end of the 2017 season by hiring Pelini (HERE), Jimmy Williams (defensive line), LaMarcus Hicks (secondary), DeJon Gomes (cornerbacks, HERE) and Schoonover.
This past season, the Falcons ranked 126th nationally in total defense (506.6 yards per game), 120th in yards per play (6.61) and 123rd in scoring defense at 38 points a game.
Dylan Collie, Hawaii’s leading receiver, confirms move back to BYU
In the end, Dylan Collie‘s collegiate playing career will conclude where it began.
In mid-January, Collie announced that he would be transferring from Hawaii; two weeks later, he confirmed that his transfer destinations had been whittled down to BYU and Vanderbilt. Friday night, the wide receiver confirmed on his personal Twitter account that he has decided to transfer back to BYU.
The move to the football independent serves as a homecoming for Collie as he signed with BYU in 2012 coming out of high school. After redshirting as a true freshman and then completing a two-year LDS Church mission after that, however, he opted to transfer to Hawaii.
In addition to getting his collegiate start in Provo, there’s also a deep family connection to BYU for the player as two of Collie’s brothers, Austin and Zac, played receiver at BYU. Their father, Scott Collie, also played his college football for the Cougars.
Collie will be eligible to play immediately as he’s coming to BYU as a graduate transfer. This will be his final season of eligibility.
This past season, Collie led the Rainbow Warriors in receptions with 56, and was second in receiving yards (636) and receiving touchdowns (four). In three years at the Mountain West school, Collie totaled 118 catches for 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns.
Reports: Joe Tessitore to MNF, Sean McDonough returns to ESPN’s college football coverage
McDonough has held multiple roles at ESPN since 2000, including extensive work on the college football beat. And also including one wild ending during the 2015 season.
Speaking of wild endings, Tessitore has been at ESPN since 2002, with his penchant for broadcasting games — college football games in particular — with chaotic finishes earning him “The Tess Effect” descriptor.
Mike Leach and WSU sued by former player who was suspended and not welcomed back
Former Washington State cornerback Zaire Webb is suing Washington State and Cougars head coachMike Leach after not being allowed to be reinstated to the football program. Webb was dismissed by Leach from the program following an arrest last October but says he should have been allowed to return to the team after the charges were dropped. The report of the lawsuit was originally shared by Deadspin, along with the documents for the lawsuit.
At the time of Webb’s dismissal (wide receiver Anthony White Jr. was also given the boot for the same reason), Leach explained any violation of three simple rules in his program would result in an automatic removal from the program. Any player found guilty of violence against a woman, being connected to illegal drugs, or stealing gets removed from the program, according to Leach’s policy. But Webb feels he should have been welcomed back to the program after the charges against him were dropped. After he was removed from the football program, the university pulled Webb’s scholarship.
Webb is building his case on the accusation that Leach has been known to bend his own rules with regard to those three previously mentioned causes for automatic dismissal. Not every example outlined by Webb’s lawsuit ties directly to the three red lines Leach supposedly has drawn, but there is at least one example that supports Webb’s claim. The lawsuit claims wide receiver Grant Porter remained on the roster this spring despite a domestic-violence charge from last November, although Washington State has followed up to say Porter is indefinitely suspended.
Webb’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, in addition to reimbursement for legal fees and costs, and any other support the court deems warranted for Webb. There is no specific request to see Webb reinstated on scholarship at Washington State or within the football program.
Washington State and Leach have provided no comment on this lawsuit.