Former LSU FB, staffer joins Alabama’s football staff

After years of trying to beat Alabama, August Mangin has decided to join them.
Citing unnamed sources, al.com has reported that Mangin (pictured, No. 27) has been hired as part of Nick Saban‘s extended football staff in Tuscaloosa. Mangin will serve as an analyst for the Crimson Tide; what his specific responsibilities will be with the team have yet to be divulged.
Mangin spent the past four seasons as the special teams coordinator at FCS Northwestern State, while also working with the defensive line as well. That was his second stint in Natchitoches as he served as tight ends coach in 2011.
Sandwiched in between those two tours of duties was a two-year stint at LSU. During that time, Mangin worked with the Tigers’ special teams.
Mangin was also a walk-on fullback at LSU from 2005-09, playing mainly on special teams. He was a part of the 2007 BCS national title team.
ESPN confirms Sean McDonough leaving MNF to return to college football
It was reported late Friday night that Joe Tessitore will replace Sean McDonough as ESPN’s voice of “Monday Night Football,” and while Tessitore’s move has yet to be confirmed, the other has.
ESPN has announced that McDonough has signed a multi-year deal to return to college football. He will call “high profile national” games each week, a College Football Playoff semifinal, the CFP title game on ESPN radio as well as college basketball and The Masters Par 3 contest. Tessitore has called the CFP semifinal that Chris Fowler has not ever since Brad Nessler left for two years ago, so the assignment all but confirms Tessitore will either be demoted (highly unlikely) or he will indeed take over “MNF.”
“Sean is so well-respected at ESPN and throughout our industry and we look forward to his return to college football where he will be a signature voice on many of our biggest games, including the College Football Playoff,” ESPN vice president Stephanie Druley said in a statement. “Sean is a highly-skilled broadcaster who brings great passion, energy and work ethic to every game he calls. In addition to his premier play-by-play skills, Sean excels at storytelling and setting the scene for the emotion and pageantry of college football, which are such integral parts of our presentation.”
The move will be marked elsewhere as a demotion for McDonough, and in the announcing world it probably is. “Monday Night Football” is ESPN’s most valuable property, bar none.
But in reality, this is a gift for McDonough. To be the “MNF” play-by-play man is to try to make a 23-10 snoozefest between the 6-3 Chiefs and the 3-6 Jets seem exciting. To be a college football announcer is to allow McDonough to do what he does best.
Welcome home, Sean.
Arkansas State latest to dip into FCS coaching pool
The “it” is dipping into the FCS coaching ranks for a new assistant, with the Sun Belt Conference school announcing that Chris Buckner has been hired by Blake Anderson. Buckner will serve as outside wide receivers coach for the Red Wolves.
This will be Buckner’s first coaching stint at the FBS level.
Buckner spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western New Mexico. Prior to that, he spent two seasons (2014-15) as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at North Carolina Central.
Buckner, who played his college football at New Mexico State, began his coaching career at Jackson State in 2010.
Bowling Green officially adds FCS assistant to Mike Jinks’ staff
“I am extremely grateful to Coach Jinks and (Defensive Coordinator) Carl Pelini for giving me the opportunity to be a member of the Bowling Green family,” Schoonover said in a statement. “I am excited to do my part in executing the plan laid out by Coach Jinks and Coach Pelini for this defense.
“I look forward to developing relationships with the young men in this program and the members of the Bowling Green community.”
Schoonover had spent the past seven seasons as linebackers coach at Illinois State. In 2012, he added the title of special teams coordinator at the FCS school.
As BGSU noted in its release, Jinks has completely remade the defensive side of the ball since the end of the 2017 season by hiring Pelini (HERE), Jimmy Williams (defensive line), LaMarcus Hicks (secondary), DeJon Gomes (cornerbacks, HERE) and Schoonover.
This past season, the Falcons ranked 126th nationally in total defense (506.6 yards per game), 120th in yards per play (6.61) and 123rd in scoring defense at 38 points a game.
Dylan Collie, Hawaii’s leading receiver, confirms move back to BYU
In the end, Dylan Collie‘s collegiate playing career will conclude where it began.
In mid-January, Collie announced that he would be transferring from Hawaii; two weeks later, he confirmed that his transfer destinations had been whittled down to BYU and Vanderbilt. Friday night, the wide receiver confirmed on his personal Twitter account that he has decided to transfer back to BYU.
The move to the football independent serves as a homecoming for Collie as he signed with BYU in 2012 coming out of high school. After redshirting as a true freshman and then completing a two-year LDS Church mission after that, however, he opted to transfer to Hawaii.
In addition to getting his collegiate start in Provo, there’s also a deep family connection to BYU for the player as two of Collie’s brothers, Austin and Zac, played receiver at BYU. Their father, Scott Collie, also played his college football for the Cougars.
Collie will be eligible to play immediately as he’s coming to BYU as a graduate transfer. This will be his final season of eligibility.
This past season, Collie led the Rainbow Warriors in receptions with 56, and was second in receiving yards (636) and receiving touchdowns (four). In three years at the Mountain West school, Collie totaled 118 catches for 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns.