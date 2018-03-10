Former LSU FB, staffer joins Alabama’s football staff

After years of trying to beat Alabama, August Mangin has decided to join them.

Citing unnamed sources, al.com has reported that Mangin (pictured, No. 27) has been hired as part of Nick Saban‘s extended football staff in Tuscaloosa. Mangin will serve as an analyst for the Crimson Tide; what his specific responsibilities will be with the team have yet to be divulged.

Mangin spent the past four seasons as the special teams coordinator at FCS Northwestern State, while also working with the defensive line as well. That was his second stint in Natchitoches as he served as tight ends coach in 2011.

Sandwiched in between those two tours of duties was a two-year stint at LSU. During that time, Mangin worked with the Tigers’ special teams.

Mangin was also a walk-on fullback at LSU from 2005-09, playing mainly on special teams. He was a part of the 2007 BCS national title team.