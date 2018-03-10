Former LSU FB, staffer joins Alabama’s football staff

After years of trying to beat Alabama, August Mangin has decided to join them.
Citing unnamed sources, al.com has reported that Mangin (pictured, No. 27) has been hired as part of Nick Saban‘s extended football staff in Tuscaloosa. Mangin will serve as an analyst for the Crimson Tide; what his specific responsibilities will be with the team have yet to be divulged.
Mangin spent the past four seasons as the special teams coordinator at FCS Northwestern State, while also working with the defensive line as well. That was his second stint in Natchitoches as he served as tight ends coach in 2011.
Sandwiched in between those two tours of duties was a two-year stint at LSU. During that time, Mangin worked with the Tigers’ special teams.
Mangin was also a walk-on fullback at LSU from 2005-09, playing mainly on special teams. He was a part of the 2007 BCS national title team.
It’s March, but Texas’s 2018 signing class just got even better. The Longhorns’ 27-man haul included three 5-stars and 10 4-stars, ranking No. 3 nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings. And while their ranking isn’t budging, the Longhorns just added — for the 2018 season only — the equivalent of another 5-star recruit. In fact, he may be even better than that.
Calvin Anderson, a two-time Honorable Mention All-Conference USA product at Rice the past two seasons, announced Saturday he will be a graduate transfer to Texas. Anderson announced he was leaving Rice in January and spent the past two months enjoying a recruiting process he did not receive as a recruit. Anderson was heavily pursued by Michigan, Oklahoma and Auburn as the star member of the 2018 free agent class, but chose Texas in the end. He is an Austin native and a graduate of Westlake High School.
The writing was on the wall late Friday night, when Texas quarterback and fellow Westlake alum Sam Ehlinger cryptically tweeted the following:
As he mentioned in the video, Anderson started the past 36 games at left tackle at Rice, and as a Longhorn he figures to slide into the spot Connor Williams was supposed to fill in 2017 but could not due to spending the bulk of the season on the injured list. With Anderson in the fold, Texas figures to have one of the most experienced left sides of the offensive line in college football this fall. Left guard Patrick Vahe (a senior) and center Zach Shackelford (a junior) have both started since their respective true freshman seasons.
And while it won’t affect the 2018 product, Texas got some more good news on the recruiting front earlier Saturday when wide receiver Jordan Whittington also committed to Texas.
A Cuero, Texas native, Whittington is the No. 4 wideout and the No. 26 overall recruit in the 2019 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
wilVirginia Tech’s offensive line got a boost this week as Kyle Chung revealed he will return to Blacksburg for a sixth season in 2018.
“Ya boy officially got the 6th year of eligibility,” he wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news.
Recruited as a tight end out of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Chung redshirted in 2013 while recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum. He returned to the lineup in 2014, but appeared in just one game and underwent a second surgery in January of 2015.
Chung recovered from there and has seen his playing time increase with each passing season. He appeared in four games as a sophomore in 2015, six in 2016 and then started in all 13 games in 2016.
The Hokies are set to lose their starting center and left guard, so keeping their right tackle will be a major boost for quarterback Josh Jackson‘s sophomore season.
Stanford quarterback signee Tanner McKee has committed to… Brazil.
A 6-foot-6 signal caller from Centennial High School in Corona, Calif., McKee signed with Stanford over Alabama, Texas and others in February, but with a catch. McKee is a Mormon, and would serve his 2-year mission before reporting for duty as a college football player, essentially making him a 2020 recruit.
Stanford also signed Saraland, Ala., quarterback Jack West in February to make up for McKee’s delayed enrollment.
“It’s not often in a class that you take two quarterbacks that are actually in different classes,” Stanford coach David Shaw told the San Jose Mercury News last month. “Two great guys that we feel excited about that at some point are going to be the guys pulling the trigger for Stanford football.”
On Saturday, McKee announce he will serve his 2-year mission in Curitiba, Brazil, a city of nearly 2 million people southwest of São Paulo, beginning July 10.
McKee was a consensus 4-star recruit and rated the No. 46 player nationally in 2018 on the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Syracuse announced tragic news on Friday as beloved Orange tight end Chris Gedney passed away. He was just 47 years old.
“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Gedney,” Syracuse AD John Wildhack said in a statement, via the Syracuse Post-Standard. “Chris was a wonderful co-worker, a friend to all and deeply loyal to Syracuse University and our community. A Syracuse graduate, Chris was a decorated football student-athlete, who served as a mentor to many who followed him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gedney family during this difficult time.”
Gedney held a number of roles within the Syracuse athletics department throughout his life. First, he was an All-American tight end, leaving school with single-season and career Orange records for receptions by a tight end. Gedney helped the Orange rack up a 35-12-2 career record under coaches Dick MacPherson and Paul Pasqualoni. He was named to Syracuse’s All-Century team and chosen to the ACC Legends Class in 2015.
After a 7-year NFL career and then a career as color analyst for the Arizona Cardinals, Gedney returned to Syracuse to serve as the color analyst on Orange radio broadcasts and work as senior associate AD for major gifts. He joined the SU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.
Gedney’s radio partner Matt Park said he was “crushed” upon the news of Gedney’s passing.
No cause of death was disclosed.