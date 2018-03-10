Former Syracuse All-American TE Chris Gedney dies at 47

Syracuse announced tragic news on Friday as beloved Orange tight end Chris Gedney passed away. He was just 47 years old.
“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Gedney,” Syracuse AD John Wildhack said in a statement, via the Syracuse Post-Standard. “Chris was a wonderful co-worker, a friend to all and deeply loyal to Syracuse University and our community. A Syracuse graduate, Chris was a decorated football student-athlete, who served as a mentor to many who followed him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gedney family during this difficult time.”
Gedney held a number of roles within the Syracuse athletics department throughout his life. First, he was an All-American tight end, leaving school with single-season and career Orange records for receptions by a tight end. Gedney helped the Orange rack up a 35-12-2 career record under coaches Dick MacPherson and Paul Pasqualoni. He was named to Syracuse’s All-Century team and chosen to the ACC Legends Class in 2015.
After a 7-year NFL career and then a career as color analyst for the Arizona Cardinals, Gedney returned to Syracuse to serve as the color analyst on Orange radio broadcasts and work as senior associate AD for major gifts. He joined the SU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.
Gedney’s radio partner Matt Park said he was “crushed” upon the news of Gedney’s passing.
I’m crushed to have lost my friend and broadcast partner. Geds had an incredibly generous heart. His love for the Syracuse community and Orange Football was surpassed only by that for his family. He will be greatly missed. #RIP84https://t.co/mFbt2eXJNy
Stanford quarterback signee Tanner McKee has committed to… Brazil.
A 6-foot-6 signal caller from Centennial High School in Corona, Calif., McKee signed with Stanford over Alabama, Texas and others in February, but with a catch. McKee is a Mormon, and would serve his 2-year mission before reporting for duty as a college football player, essentially making him a 2020 recruit.
Stanford also signed Saraland, Ala., quarterback Jack West in February to make up for McKee’s delayed enrollment.
“It’s not often in a class that you take two quarterbacks that are actually in different classes,” Stanford coach David Shaw told the San Jose Mercury Newslast month. “Two great guys that we feel excited about that at some point are going to be the guys pulling the trigger for Stanford football.”
On Saturday, McKee announce he will serve his 2-year mission in Curitiba, Brazil, a city of nearly 2 million people southwest of São Paulo, beginning July 10.
For the next two years I will be serving the people of Brazil and speaking Portuguese! I was called to the Curitiba South mission and report to the Brazil Missionary Training Center on July 10th! I couldn’t be more excited! pic.twitter.com/HmInz0SuXb
It was reported late Friday night that Joe Tessitore will replace Sean McDonough as ESPN’s voice of “Monday Night Football,” and while Tessitore’s move has yet to be confirmed, the other has.
ESPN has announced that McDonough has signed a multi-year deal to return to college football. He will call “high profile national” games each week, a College Football Playoff semifinal, the CFP title game on ESPN radio as well as college basketball and The Masters Par 3 contest. Tessitore has called the CFP semifinal that Chris Fowler has not ever since Brad Nessler left for two years ago, so the assignment all but confirms Tessitore will either be demoted (highly unlikely) or he will indeed take over “MNF.”
“Sean is so well-respected at ESPN and throughout our industry and we look forward to his return to college football where he will be a signature voice on many of our biggest games, including the College Football Playoff,” ESPN vice president Stephanie Druley said in a statement. “Sean is a highly-skilled broadcaster who brings great passion, energy and work ethic to every game he calls. In addition to his premier play-by-play skills, Sean excels at storytelling and setting the scene for the emotion and pageantry of college football, which are such integral parts of our presentation.”
The move will be marked elsewhere as a demotion for McDonough, and in the announcing world it probably is. “Monday Night Football” is ESPN’s most valuable property, bar none.
But in reality, this is a gift for McDonough. To be the “MNF” play-by-play man is to try to make a 23-10 snoozefest between the 6-3 Chiefs and the 3-6 Jets seem exciting. To be a college football announcer is to allow McDonough to do what he does best.
Welcome home, Sean.
Former LSU FB, staffer joins Alabama’s football staff
After years of trying to beat Alabama, August Mangin has decided to join them.
Citing unnamed sources, al.com has reported that Mangin (pictured, No. 27) has been hired as part of Nick Saban‘s extended football staff in Tuscaloosa. Mangin will serve as an analyst for the Crimson Tide; what his specific responsibilities will be with the team have yet to be divulged.
Mangin spent the past four seasons as the special teams coordinator at FCS Northwestern State, while also working with the defensive line as well. That was his second stint in Natchitoches as he served as tight ends coach in 2011.
Sandwiched in between those two tours of duties was a two-year stint at LSU. During that time, Mangin worked with the Tigers’ special teams.
Mangin was also a walk-on fullback at LSU from 2005-09, playing mainly on special teams. He was a part of the 2007 BCS national title team.
Arkansas State latest to dip into FCS coaching pool
The “it” is dipping into the FCS coaching ranks for a new assistant, with the Sun Belt Conference school announcing that Chris Buckner has been hired by Blake Anderson. Buckner will serve as outside wide receivers coach for the Red Wolves.
This will be Buckner’s first coaching stint at the FBS level.
Buckner spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western New Mexico. Prior to that, he spent two seasons (2014-15) as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at North Carolina Central.
Buckner, who played his college football at New Mexico State, began his coaching career at Jackson State in 2010.