Former Syracuse All-American TE Chris Gedney dies at 47

Syracuse announced tragic news on Friday as beloved Orange tight end Chris Gedney passed away. He was just 47 years old.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Gedney,” Syracuse AD John Wildhack said in a statement, via the Syracuse Post-Standard. “Chris was a wonderful co-worker, a friend to all and deeply loyal to Syracuse University and our community. A Syracuse graduate, Chris was a decorated football student-athlete, who served as a mentor to many who followed him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gedney family during this difficult time.”

Gedney held a number of roles within the Syracuse athletics department throughout his life. First, he was an All-American tight end, leaving school with single-season and career Orange records for receptions by a tight end. Gedney helped the Orange rack up a 35-12-2 career record under coaches Dick MacPherson and Paul Pasqualoni. He was named to Syracuse’s All-Century team and chosen to the ACC Legends Class in 2015.

After a 7-year NFL career and then a career as color analyst for the Arizona Cardinals, Gedney returned to Syracuse to serve as the color analyst on Orange radio broadcasts and work as senior associate AD for major gifts. He joined the SU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.

Gedney’s radio partner Matt Park said he was “crushed” upon the news of Gedney’s passing.

I’m crushed to have lost my friend and broadcast partner. Geds had an incredibly generous heart. His love for the Syracuse community and Orange Football was surpassed only by that for his family. He will be greatly missed. #RIP84 https://t.co/mFbt2eXJNy — Matt Park (@MattPark1) March 10, 2018

No cause of death was disclosed.