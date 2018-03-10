Stanford QB signee Tanner McKee announces 2-year mission trip to Brazil

Stanford quarterback signee Tanner McKee has committed to… Brazil.

A 6-foot-6 signal caller from Centennial High School in Corona, Calif., McKee signed with Stanford over Alabama, Texas and others in February, but with a catch. McKee is a Mormon, and would serve his 2-year mission before reporting for duty as a college football player, essentially making him a 2020 recruit.

Stanford also signed Saraland, Ala., quarterback Jack West in February to make up for McKee’s delayed enrollment.

“It’s not often in a class that you take two quarterbacks that are actually in different classes,” Stanford coach David Shaw told the San Jose Mercury News last month. “Two great guys that we feel excited about that at some point are going to be the guys pulling the trigger for Stanford football.”

On Saturday, McKee announce he will serve his 2-year mission in Curitiba, Brazil, a city of nearly 2 million people southwest of São Paulo, beginning July 10.

For the next two years I will be serving the people of Brazil and speaking Portuguese! I was called to the Curitiba South mission and report to the Brazil Missionary Training Center on July 10th! I couldn’t be more excited! pic.twitter.com/HmInz0SuXb — Tanner McKee (@McKeeTmckee) March 10, 2018

McKee was a consensus 4-star recruit and rated the No. 46 player nationally in 2018 on the 247Sports Composite rankings.