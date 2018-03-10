Virginia Tech OL Kyle Chung to return for sixth season

It’s March, but Texas’s 2018 signing class just got even better. The Longhorns’ 27-man haul included three 5-stars and 10 4-stars, ranking No. 3 nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings. And while their ranking isn’t budging, the Longhorns just added — for the 2018 season only — the equivalent of another 5-star recruit. In fact, he may be even better than that.

Calvin Anderson, a two-time Honorable Mention All-Conference USA product at Rice the past two seasons, announced Saturday he will be a graduate transfer to Texas. Anderson announced he was leaving Rice in January and spent the past two months enjoying a recruiting process he did not receive as a recruit. Anderson was heavily pursued by Michigan, Oklahoma and Auburn as the star member of the 2018 free agent class, but chose Texas in the end. He is an Austin native and a graduate of Westlake High School.

The writing was on the wall late Friday night, when Texas quarterback and fellow Westlake alum Sam Ehlinger cryptically tweeted the following:

🤫 — Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) March 10, 2018

As he mentioned in the video, Anderson started the past 36 games at left tackle at Rice, and as a Longhorn he figures to slide into the spot Connor Williams was supposed to fill in 2017 but could not due to spending the bulk of the season on the injured list. With Anderson in the fold, Texas figures to have one of the most experienced left sides of the offensive line in college football this fall. Left guard Patrick Vahe (a senior) and center Zach Shackelford (a junior) have both started since their respective true freshman seasons.

And while it won’t affect the 2018 product, Texas got some more good news on the recruiting front earlier Saturday when wide receiver Jordan Whittington also committed to Texas.

A Cuero, Texas native, Whittington is the No. 4 wideout and the No. 26 overall recruit in the 2019 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.