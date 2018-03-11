Former Arizona DL Marcus Griffin announces graduate transfer to Central Michigan

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Former Arizona defensive tackle announced Saturday he will spend his final season of college football as a Chippewa. Griffin announced in January that he would leave Tucson, but was treated as a senior throughout the season.

A 4-star recruit out of powerhouse Bellevue High School in Bellevue, Wash., Griffin was one of the heralded recruits in Arizona’s 2014 class, but struggled to find his footing as a Wildcat. He appeared in just 11 games over his four seasons in Tucson, recording five tackles.

Griffin revealed his commitment to Central Michigan on Twitter.

Central Michigan went 8-5 in 2017, finishing second in the MAC West before falling to Wyoming in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Chips finished 24th nationally and second in the MAC in yards per play allowed.

Griffin could slide into the starting lineup for Central Michigan as defensive tackle Chris Kantzavelos was a senior in ’17.