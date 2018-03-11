Former Arizona DL Marcus Griffin announces graduate transfer to Central Michigan

Former Arizona defensive tackle announced Saturday he will spend his final season of college football as a Chippewa. Griffin announced in January that he would leave Tucson, but was treated as a senior throughout the season.
A 4-star recruit out of powerhouse Bellevue High School in Bellevue, Wash., Griffin was one of the heralded recruits in Arizona’s 2014 class, but struggled to find his footing as a Wildcat. He appeared in just 11 games over his four seasons in Tucson, recording five tackles.
Griffin revealed his commitment to Central Michigan on Twitter.
Central Michigan went 8-5 in 2017, finishing second in the MAC West before falling to Wyoming in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Chips finished 24th nationally and second in the MAC in yards per play allowed.
Griffin could slide into the starting lineup for Central Michigan as defensive tackle Chris Kantzavelos was a senior in ’17.
It’s Selection Sunday weekend in college basketball, but in college football we’re celebrating a different holiday. It’s Former Rice Owls Announce Graduate Transfers To Power 5 Institutions Weekend. (Doesn’t have quite the same ring to it, does it?)
After left tackle Calvin Anderson — arguably the most sought-after non-quarterback graduate transfer in the rule’s history — announced his commitment to Texas on Saturday and defensive lineman Preston Gordon revealed his commitment to Texas Tech, former Owls safety J.T. Ibe confirmed he is leaving for South Carolina.
“I love the environment of the coaches and players,” Ibe told GamecockCentral.com. “I want to play the biggest football and compete to win an SEC championship.”
In Ibe, South Carolina adds an experienced player to a green secondary. The Mansfield, Texas, native appeared in 33 career games for the Owls and registered 42 tackles with one forced fumble in 2017.
South Carolina loses both starting safeties — D.J. Smith and Chris Lammons — to graduation from the 2017 team. Ibe figures to compete with a fellow senior transfer Keisean Nixon or junior Javon Charleston for a starting spot.
Former Florida State support staff member Mike Warren has sued the Seminoles over unpaid wages, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.
Warren was hired as a quality control coach ahead of the Seminoles’ 2013 national championship run, an hourly position that offered no benefits. However, Warren says, he was not paid for any hours he worked beyond 40 in a work week. He says he averaged more than 100 hours per week on the job. His suit also states that he was not allowed to enter his own time card, as his FSU superiors said that was a human resources matter.
Warren, along with two other quality control coaches, was promoted to running backs coach and special teams coordinator ahead of the Independence Bowl amid the mass exodus of Jimbo Fisher‘s departure for Texas A&M. Warren said he averaged 84 hours per week over the 3-week period he was in that on-the-field role, but was not paid at all for his work.
“We are aware of his claim,” FSU athletics director Stan Wilcox told the Democrat. “We do not comment on personnel matters.”
Warren can claim up to three years of backpay, according to federal labor laws.
Warren was a high school football and baseball coach at Chiles High School in Tallahassee before Fisher brought him aboard. He was not retained by new ‘Noles head coach Willie Taggart.
Saturday has morphed into Announcement Day on the Rice graduate transfer front.
Earlier today, offensive tackle Calvin Anderson announced via Twitter that he has decided to transfer to Texas. A couple of hours later, Anderson’s former Rice teammate, Preston Gordon, took to the same social media website to announce that he will continue his collegiate playing career at Texas Tech.
Like Anderson, Gordon will be eligible to use his final season of collegiate eligibility immediately as he will be headed to Lubbock as a graduate of his previous university.
In addition to a trip to Tech early on in the transfer process, the defensive tackle had also visited Kansas. Alabama had shown interest as well, as did Syracuse, TCU, Tulane and UConn.
The last three seasons, Gordon started 28 games for the Owls, including all 12 in 2017. In 2016, Gordon tied for the team lead in sacks with 3.5, while his 6.5 tackles for loss led all interior linemen on the squad. This past season, he was third on the team in tackles for loss with 4.5.
It’s March, but Texas’s 2018 signing class just got even better. The Longhorns’ 27-man haul included three 5-stars and 10 4-stars, ranking No. 3 nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings. And while their ranking isn’t budging, the Longhorns just added — for the 2018 season only — the equivalent of another 5-star recruit. In fact, he may be even better than that.
Calvin Anderson, a two-time Honorable Mention All-Conference USA product at Rice the past two seasons, announced Saturday he will be a graduate transfer to Texas. Anderson announced he was leaving Rice in January and spent the past two months enjoying a recruiting process he did not receive as a recruit. Anderson was heavily pursued by Michigan, Oklahoma and Auburn as the star member of the 2018 free agent class, but chose Texas in the end. He is an Austin native and a graduate of Westlake High School.
The writing was on the wall late Friday night, when Texas quarterback and fellow Westlake alum Sam Ehlinger cryptically tweeted the following:
As he mentioned in the video, Anderson started the past 36 games at left tackle at Rice, and as a Longhorn he figures to slide into the spot Connor Williams was supposed to fill in 2017 but could not due to spending the bulk of the season on the injured list. With Anderson in the fold, Texas figures to have one of the most experienced left sides of the offensive line in college football this fall. Left guard Patrick Vahe (a senior) and center Zach Shackelford (a junior) have both started since their respective true freshman seasons.
And while it won’t affect the 2018 product, Texas got some more good news on the recruiting front earlier Saturday when wide receiver Jordan Whittington also committed to Texas.
A Cuero, Texas native, Whittington is the No. 4 wideout and the No. 26 overall recruit in the 2019 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.