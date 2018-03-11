Former Florida State staffer suing Seminoles over unpaid wages

Former Florida State support staff member Mike Warren has sued the Seminoles over unpaid wages, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.
Warren was hired as a quality control coach ahead of the Seminoles’ 2013 national championship run, an hourly position that offered no benefits. However, Warren says, he was not paid for any hours he worked beyond 40 in a work week. He says he averaged more than 100 hours per week on the job. His suit also states that he was not allowed to enter his own time card, as his FSU superiors said that was a human resources matter.
Warren, along with two other quality control coaches, was promoted to running backs coach and special teams coordinator ahead of the Independence Bowl amid the mass exodus of Jimbo Fisher‘s departure for Texas A&M. Warren said he averaged 84 hours per week over the 3-week period he was in that on-the-field role, but was not paid at all for his work.
“We are aware of his claim,” FSU athletics director Stan Wilcox told the Democrat. “We do not comment on personnel matters.”
Warren can claim up to three years of backpay, according to federal labor laws.
Warren was a high school football and baseball coach at Chiles High School in Tallahassee before Fisher brought him aboard. He was not retained by new ‘Noles head coach Willie Taggart.
Saturday has morphed into Announcement Day on the Rice graduate transfer front.
Earlier today, offensive tackle Calvin Anderson announced via Twitter that he has decided to transfer to Texas. A couple of hours later, Anderson’s former Rice teammate, Preston Gordon, took to the same social media website to announce that he will continue his collegiate playing career at Texas Tech.
Like Anderson, Gordon will be eligible to use his final season of collegiate eligibility immediately as he will be headed to Lubbock as a graduate of his previous university.
In addition to a trip to Tech early on in the transfer process, the defensive tackle had also visited Kansas. Alabama had shown interest as well, as did Syracuse, TCU, Tulane and UConn.
The last three seasons, Gordon started 28 games for the Owls, including all 12 in 2017. In 2016, Gordon tied for the team lead in sacks with 3.5, while his 6.5 tackles for loss led all interior linemen on the squad. This past season, he was third on the team in tackles for loss with 4.5.
It’s March, but Texas’s 2018 signing class just got even better. The Longhorns’ 27-man haul included three 5-stars and 10 4-stars, ranking No. 3 nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings. And while their ranking isn’t budging, the Longhorns just added — for the 2018 season only — the equivalent of another 5-star recruit. In fact, he may be even better than that.
Calvin Anderson, a two-time Honorable Mention All-Conference USA product at Rice the past two seasons, announced Saturday he will be a graduate transfer to Texas. Anderson announced he was leaving Rice in January and spent the past two months enjoying a recruiting process he did not receive as a recruit. Anderson was heavily pursued by Michigan, Oklahoma and Auburn as the star member of the 2018 free agent class, but chose Texas in the end. He is an Austin native and a graduate of Westlake High School.
The writing was on the wall late Friday night, when Texas quarterback and fellow Westlake alum Sam Ehlinger cryptically tweeted the following:
As he mentioned in the video, Anderson started the past 36 games at left tackle at Rice, and as a Longhorn he figures to slide into the spot Connor Williams was supposed to fill in 2017 but could not due to spending the bulk of the season on the injured list. With Anderson in the fold, Texas figures to have one of the most experienced left sides of the offensive line in college football this fall. Left guard Patrick Vahe (a senior) and center Zach Shackelford (a junior) have both started since their respective true freshman seasons.
And while it won’t affect the 2018 product, Texas got some more good news on the recruiting front earlier Saturday when wide receiver Jordan Whittington also committed to Texas.
A Cuero, Texas native, Whittington is the No. 4 wideout and the No. 26 overall recruit in the 2019 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
wilVirginia Tech’s offensive line got a boost this week as Kyle Chung revealed he will return to Blacksburg for a sixth season in 2018.
“Ya boy officially got the 6th year of eligibility,” he wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news.
Recruited as a tight end out of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Chung redshirted in 2013 while recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum. He returned to the lineup in 2014, but appeared in just one game and underwent a second surgery in January of 2015.
Chung recovered from there and has seen his playing time increase with each passing season. He appeared in four games as a sophomore in 2015, six in 2016 and then started in all 13 games in 2016.
The Hokies are set to lose their starting center and left guard, so keeping their right tackle will be a major boost for quarterback Josh Jackson‘s sophomore season.
Stanford quarterback signee Tanner McKee has committed to… Brazil.
A 6-foot-6 signal caller from Centennial High School in Corona, Calif., McKee signed with Stanford over Alabama, Texas and others in February, but with a catch. McKee is a Mormon, and would serve his 2-year mission before reporting for duty as a college football player, essentially making him a 2020 recruit.
Stanford also signed Saraland, Ala., quarterback Jack West in February to make up for McKee’s delayed enrollment.
“It’s not often in a class that you take two quarterbacks that are actually in different classes,” Stanford coach David Shaw told the San Jose Mercury News last month. “Two great guys that we feel excited about that at some point are going to be the guys pulling the trigger for Stanford football.”
On Saturday, McKee announce he will serve his 2-year mission in Curitiba, Brazil, a city of nearly 2 million people southwest of São Paulo, beginning July 10.
McKee was a consensus 4-star recruit and rated the No. 46 player nationally in 2018 on the 247Sports Composite rankings.