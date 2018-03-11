Former Florida State staffer suing Seminoles over unpaid wages

Former Florida State support staff member Mike Warren has sued the Seminoles over unpaid wages, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Warren was hired as a quality control coach ahead of the Seminoles’ 2013 national championship run, an hourly position that offered no benefits. However, Warren says, he was not paid for any hours he worked beyond 40 in a work week. He says he averaged more than 100 hours per week on the job. His suit also states that he was not allowed to enter his own time card, as his FSU superiors said that was a human resources matter.

Warren, along with two other quality control coaches, was promoted to running backs coach and special teams coordinator ahead of the Independence Bowl amid the mass exodus of Jimbo Fisher‘s departure for Texas A&M. Warren said he averaged 84 hours per week over the 3-week period he was in that on-the-field role, but was not paid at all for his work.

“We are aware of his claim,” FSU athletics director Stan Wilcox told the Democrat. “We do not comment on personnel matters.”

Warren can claim up to three years of backpay, according to federal labor laws.

Warren was a high school football and baseball coach at Chiles High School in Tallahassee before Fisher brought him aboard. He was not retained by new ‘Noles head coach Willie Taggart.