J.T. Ibe becomes third former Rice player in two days to announce graduate transfer

It’s Selection Sunday weekend in college basketball, but in college football we’re celebrating a different holiday. It’s Former Rice Owls Announce Graduate Transfers To Power 5 Institutions Weekend. (Doesn’t have quite the same ring to it, does it?)

After left tackle Calvin Anderson — arguably the most sought-after non-quarterback graduate transfer in the rule’s history — announced his commitment to Texas on Saturday and defensive lineman Preston Gordon revealed his commitment to Texas Tech, former Owls safety J.T. Ibe confirmed he is leaving for South Carolina.

“I love the environment of the coaches and players,” Ibe told GamecockCentral.com. “I want to play the biggest football and compete to win an SEC championship.”

In Ibe, South Carolina adds an experienced player to a green secondary. The Mansfield, Texas, native appeared in 33 career games for the Owls and registered 42 tackles with one forced fumble in 2017.

South Carolina loses both starting safeties — D.J. Smith and Chris Lammons — to graduation from the 2017 team. Ibe figures to compete with a fellow senior transfer Keisean Nixon or junior Javon Charleston for a starting spot.