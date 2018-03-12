Arizona State hires longtime NFL offensive lineman Kevin Mawae as offensive analyst

Arizona State has hired longtime NFL center Kevin Mawae as an offensive analyst, the program announced Monday.
“Kevin Mawae is one of the most respected voices in football,” head coach Herm Edwards said in a statement. “He will add a tremendous amount of credibility and knowledge to our coaching staff. I am thrilled that I get the opportunity to reunite with one of my favorite players to coach.”
Mawae played college ball at LSU from 1989-93, where he was a two-time All-SEC honoree. A second-round pick in the 1994 NFL draft, Mawae built an accomplished career as a pro, earning seven All-Pro honors and eight Pro Bowl trips over a 16-year career as a Seattle Seahawk, a New York Jet (where he played for Edwards) and a Tennessee Titan. He also deposited a stint as the president of the NFL Players Association.
Mawae played his last season in 2009, and spent 2016 as the assistant offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears.
The release does not specify what Mawae’s assignment will be. His daughter, Abigail, is a scholarship athlete for the Sun Devils’ swim team, and Mawae’s quote implies today’s news spanned from that connection.
“I have a lot of respect for Coach Edwards, whom I played for for five years,” he said. “His character and integrity are second to none. I knew that when my playing career was finished and I wanted to enter the coaching profession that he was the type of person that I wanted to work for. My daughter, Abigail, has signed a letter of intent to swim for Coach Bob Bowman and the Sun Devil swimming program. Both she and I fell in love with the University then.”
A former top-100 recruit is now back on the market. Texas A&M cornerback Nick Harvey announced Monday he will leave College Station to pursue a graduate transfer elsewhere.
“To Texas A&M University, I want to say thank you for giving me an opportunity to play college football and make my parents proud by receiving my Bachelor’s degree at such an amazing University (sic),” Harvey wrote in a Twitter post. “In order for me to prepare for life after football, I have decided to pursue my Masters at another institution.”
A product of Richmond Travis High School in the Houston area, Harvey was a 4-star recruit and the fourth-highest rated player in a 21-man class that ranked No. 6 nationally according to Rivals in 2014.
Harvey appeared in 38 of 39 possible games as an Aggie, starting 12 games at cornerback in 2016 and leading the team with 10 pass breakups. However, Harvey missed the entire 2017 campaign after undergoing knee surgery in the offseason, and has opted for a fresh start elsewhere rather than earn his keep with Jimbo Fisher‘s coaching staff.
Sam Ehlinger is doing his darndest to bring the Red River rivalry back. The Longhorns quarterback nearly beat Oklahoma by himself in October, throwing for 278 yards and rushing for a game-high 110 to led Texas back from a 20-0 deficit to take a fourth quarter lead before a Baker Mayfield bomb to Mark Andrews handed the Sooners a hard-fought 29-24 win.
On Monday, Texas linebacker Marquez Bimage tweeted this.
Ehlinger took the opportunity to subtly tweak former Oklahoma All-American left tackle Orlando Brown, who was the anti-star of the NFL Combine after throwing up a meager 14 reps on the bench press.
Naturally, Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown fired back with a look-at-the-scoreboard tweet.
This is pretty tame as far as Twitter beefs go, but it’s an interesting look at Ehlinger’s mindset. The sophomore is going out of his way to be the most hated Longhorn, and seems to welcome the scorn he brings upon himself. You could say that makes him similar to another Austin native-turned-Red River rivalry star: Baker Mayfield.
Kansas wide receiver Chase Harrell was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of driving while under the influence, according to a report from The Kansas City Star.
“We are currently still collecting all the details,” a statement from Kansas said. “When that process is completed, we will have further comment.”
Per the Kansas City Star, Harrell is scheduled to appear in court on March 28. He previously failed to appear in court for a charge from last October. Harrell had been caught driving without insurance and a valid driver’s license.
As a sophomore, Harrell was the fifth-leading receiver for Kansas in 2017 with 221 receiving yards and three touchdowns (good for second-most on the team). Last December, Harrell’s brother, Cole Harrell, was shot and killed at a house party in Texas. Chase was reportedly at the same party at the time of the shooting.
Former Michigan State running back Madre London is heading south to continue playing college football. The former Spartan running back announced his decision to join Tennessee with a message on his Twitter account Sunday evening.
London is the third graduate transfer player to join Tennessee in the past week. Just a couple days prior to London’s announcement, Tennessee had officially welcomed former Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst to the program as a graduate transfer. London is the third graduate transfer to join the Vols this offseason, and the second player from the Big Ten to head to Knoxville. Former Michigan kicker Ryan Tice confirmed his decision last week as well.
Graduate transfers are eligible to play immediately with their new programs, which means Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been busy adding potential ingredients to the Tennessee offense by using graduate transfers to his advantage.
London was Michigan State’s third-leading rusher in 2017 with 304 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He will immediately provide a much-needed boost to the depth of the running back position in Tennessee.