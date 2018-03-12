Kansas WR Chase Harrell arrested for suspected DUI

Kansas wide receiver Chase Harrell was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of driving while under the influence, according to a report from The Kansas City Star.

“We are currently still collecting all the details,” a statement from Kansas said. “When that process is completed, we will have further comment.”

Per the Kansas City Star, Harrell is scheduled to appear in court on March 28. He previously failed to appear in court for a charge from last October. Harrell had been caught driving without insurance and a valid driver’s license.

As a sophomore, Harrell was the fifth-leading receiver for Kansas in 2017 with 221 receiving yards and three touchdowns (good for second-most on the team). Last December, Harrell’s brother, Cole Harrell, was shot and killed at a house party in Texas. Chase was reportedly at the same party at the time of the shooting.

