Getty Images

LOOK: Texas QB Sam Ehlinger calls out Oklahoma, OU WR fires back

By Zach BarnettMar 12, 2018, 3:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sam Ehlinger is doing his darndest to bring the Red River rivalry back. The Longhorns quarterback nearly beat Oklahoma by himself in October, throwing for 278 yards and rushing for a game-high 110 to led Texas back from a 20-0 deficit to take a fourth quarter lead before a Baker Mayfield bomb to Mark Andrews handed the Sooners a hard-fought 29-24 win.

On Monday, Texas linebacker Marquez Bimage tweeted this.

Ehlinger took the opportunity to subtly tweak former Oklahoma All-American left tackle Orlando Brown, who was the anti-star of the NFL Combine after throwing up a meager 14 reps on the bench press.

Naturally, Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown fired back with a look-at-the-scoreboard tweet.

This is pretty tame as far as Twitter beefs go, but it’s an interesting look at Ehlinger’s mindset. The sophomore is going out of his way to be the most hated Longhorn, and seems to welcome the scorn he brings upon himself. You could say that makes him similar to another Austin native-turned-Red River rivalry star: Baker Mayfield.

Kansas WR Chase Harrell arrested for suspected DUI

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMar 12, 2018, 2:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kansas wide receiver Chase Harrell was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of driving while under the influence, according to a report from The Kansas City Star.

“We are currently still collecting all the details,” a statement from Kansas said. “When that process is completed, we will have further comment.”

Per the Kansas City Star, Harrell is scheduled to appear in court on March 28. He previously failed to appear in court for a charge from last October. Harrell had been caught driving without insurance and a valid driver’s license.

As a sophomore, Harrell was the fifth-leading receiver for Kansas in 2017 with 221 receiving yards and three touchdowns (good for second-most on the team). Last December, Harrell’s brother, Cole Harrell, was shot and killed at a house party in Texas. Chase was reportedly at the same party at the time of the shooting.

Tennessee adds Michigan State grad transfer RB Madre London

Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMar 12, 2018, 12:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Former Michigan State running back Madre London is heading south to continue playing college football. The former Spartan running back announced his decision to join Tennessee with a message on his Twitter account Sunday evening.

London is the third graduate transfer player to join Tennessee in the past week. Just a couple days prior to London’s announcement, Tennessee had officially welcomed former Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst to the program as a graduate transfer. London is the third graduate transfer to join the Vols this offseason, and the second player from the Big Ten to head to Knoxville. Former Michigan kicker Ryan Tice confirmed his decision last week as well.

Graduate transfers are eligible to play immediately with their new programs, which means Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been busy adding potential ingredients to the Tennessee offense by using graduate transfers to his advantage.

London was Michigan State’s third-leading rusher in 2017 with 304 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He will immediately provide a much-needed boost to the depth of the running back position in Tennessee.

West Virginia owns longest active streak of bowl games and NCAA Tournament appearances

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMar 12, 2018, 11:28 AM EDT
2 Comments

Selection Sunday for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament left the Wisconsin Badgers out of the big dance for the first time in a decade and a half. With Wisconsin seeing its 15-year run of having an appearance in a postseason bowl game and NCAA Tournament game in the same year snapped, there is a new king in town. The new longest active streak resides in Morgantown, West Virginia.

West Virginia’s postseason streak of success in both football and basketball is modest at just four years, but it is the longest one going today. The last time West Virginia missed the postseason in either sport was in 2013 when the football team failed to clinch bowl eligibility in their second season in the Big 12 and the basketball team didn’t do enough to impress the selection committee.

West Virginia is one of seven schools with an active streak of bowl and NCAA Tournament appearances in the same year for multiple years going right now. Miami and Michigan are next in line with three straight years of postseason appearances in both football and basketball. Florida State, Kansas State, Kentucky, and Virginia Tech have appeared in bowl games and the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years.

Wisconsin was not the only school to see their streak snapped this season. Baylor and North Carolina saw their four-year streaks busted, and USC and Middle Tennessee failed to make dual-postseason appearances for a third straight season.

There are a good handful of schools with bowl game and NCAA Tournament appearances this year in addition to those already mentioned. Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Duke, Houston, Marshall, Michigan State, Missouri, NC State, New Mexico State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Purdue, San Diego State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCLA, and No. 1 overall seed Virginia are all in the tournament after appearing in a postseason bowl game this past football season.

Helmet sticker to the Reddit community.

J.T. Ibe becomes third former Rice player in two days to announce graduate transfer

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMar 11, 2018, 4:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s Selection Sunday weekend in college basketball, but in college football we’re celebrating a different holiday. It’s Former Rice Owls Announce Graduate Transfers To Power 5 Institutions Weekend. (Doesn’t have quite the same ring to it, does it?)

After left tackle Calvin Anderson — arguably the most sought-after non-quarterback graduate transfer in the rule’s history — announced his commitment to Texas on Saturday and defensive lineman Preston Gordon revealed his commitment to Texas Tech, former Owls safety J.T. Ibe confirmed he is leaving for South Carolina.

“I love the environment of the coaches and players,” Ibe told GamecockCentral.com. “I want to play the biggest football and compete to win an SEC championship.”

In Ibe, South Carolina adds an experienced player to a green secondary. The Mansfield, Texas, native appeared in 33 career games for the Owls and registered 42 tackles with one forced fumble in 2017.

South Carolina loses both starting safeties — D.J. Smith and Chris Lammons — to graduation from the 2017 team. Ibe figures to compete with a fellow senior transfer Keisean Nixon or junior Javon Charleston for a starting spot.