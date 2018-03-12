LOOK: Texas QB Sam Ehlinger calls out Oklahoma, OU WR fires back

Sam Ehlinger is doing his darndest to bring the Red River rivalry back. The Longhorns quarterback nearly beat Oklahoma by himself in October, throwing for 278 yards and rushing for a game-high 110 to led Texas back from a 20-0 deficit to take a fourth quarter lead before a Baker Mayfield bomb to Mark Andrews handed the Sooners a hard-fought 29-24 win.
On Monday, Texas linebacker Marquez Bimage tweeted this.
Ehlinger took the opportunity to subtly tweak former Oklahoma All-American left tackle Orlando Brown, who was the anti-star of the NFL Combine after throwing up a meager 14 reps on the bench press.
Naturally, Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown fired back with a look-at-the-scoreboard tweet.
This is pretty tame as far as Twitter beefs go, but it’s an interesting look at Ehlinger’s mindset. The sophomore is going out of his way to be the most hated Longhorn, and seems to welcome the scorn he brings upon himself. You could say that makes him similar to another Austin native-turned-Red River rivalry star: Baker Mayfield.