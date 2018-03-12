One of BYU’s eight QBs decides to transfer

With eight quarterbacks on its roster, it was nearly a given that there would be some attrition at the position. Monday, that expectation became a reality.

Kalani Sitake, the Deseret News reported, has confirmed that Kody Wilstead has asked for, and been granted a release from his BYU scholarship. Wilstead is leaving the program with the intention of transferring.

“We want him to have success and we’ll support him any way that we can,” the head coach said according to the News. “I talked to him as a head coach and I’ve been able to sit down with him and have a really positive conversation.

“He wants to get on the field and play as soon as possible. I think he’s looking for a different place to do that. He loves football. He’s been a great support to us and a he’s a great teammate. I wish him the best.”

Wilstead, a three-star 2015 signee, took a redshirt as a true freshman last season after serving an LDS mission the previous two years.

With Wilstead’s departure, the seven remaining Cougar signal-callers are, in alphabetical order, Stacy Conner, Joe Critchlow, Hayden Griffitts, Beau Hoge, Tanner Mangum, Baylor Romney and Zach Wilson. Mangum, last year’s starter, is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury he suffered in November of last year but remains on track to return for the start of summer camp in August.