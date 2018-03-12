Tennessee adds Michigan State grad transfer RB Madre London

Former Michigan State running back Madre London is heading south to continue playing college football. The former Spartan running back announced his decision to join Tennessee with a message on his Twitter account Sunday evening.

With much consideration, I have officially committed to the University of Tennessee. #GoVols #RockyTop🔶⚪️ — Madre London (@madrelondon) March 11, 2018

London is the third graduate transfer player to join Tennessee in the past week. Just a couple days prior to London’s announcement, Tennessee had officially welcomed former Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst to the program as a graduate transfer. London is the third graduate transfer to join the Vols this offseason, and the second player from the Big Ten to head to Knoxville. Former Michigan kicker Ryan Tice confirmed his decision last week as well.

Graduate transfers are eligible to play immediately with their new programs, which means Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been busy adding potential ingredients to the Tennessee offense by using graduate transfers to his advantage.

London was Michigan State’s third-leading rusher in 2017 with 304 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He will immediately provide a much-needed boost to the depth of the running back position in Tennessee.

Follow @KevinOnCFB