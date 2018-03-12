Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

West Virginia owns longest active streak of bowl games and NCAA Tournament appearances

By Kevin McGuireMar 12, 2018, 11:28 AM EDT
Selection Sunday for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament left the Wisconsin Badgers out of the big dance for the first time in a decade and a half. With Wisconsin seeing its 15-year run of having an appearance in a postseason bowl game and NCAA Tournament game in the same year snapped, there is a new king in town. The new longest active streak resides in Morgantown, West Virginia.

West Virginia’s postseason streak of success in both football and basketball is modest at just four years, but it is the longest one going today. The last time West Virginia missed the postseason in either sport was in 2013 when the football team failed to clinch bowl eligibility in their second season in the Big 12 and the basketball team didn’t do enough to impress the selection committee.

West Virginia is one of seven schools with an active streak of bowl and NCAA Tournament appearances in the same year for multiple years going right now. Miami and Michigan are next in line with three straight years of postseason appearances in both football and basketball. Florida State, Kansas State, Kentucky, and Virginia Tech have appeared in bowl games and the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years.

Wisconsin was not the only school to see their streak snapped this season. Baylor and North Carolina saw their four-year streaks busted, and USC and Middle Tennessee failed to make dual-postseason appearances for a third straight season.

There are a good handful of schools with bowl game and NCAA Tournament appearances this year in addition to those already mentioned. Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Duke, Houston, Marshall, Michigan State, Missouri, NC State, New Mexico State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Purdue, San Diego State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCLA, and No. 1 overall seed Virginia are all in the tournament after appearing in a postseason bowl game this past football season.

Tennessee adds Michigan State grad transfer RB Madre London

By Kevin McGuireMar 12, 2018, 12:45 PM EDT
Former Michigan State running back Madre London is heading south to continue playing college football. The former Spartan running back announced his decision to join Tennessee with a message on his Twitter account Sunday evening.

London is the third graduate transfer player to join Tennessee in the past week. Just a couple days prior to London’s announcement, Tennessee had officially welcomed former Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst to the program as a graduate transfer. London is the third graduate transfer to join the Vols this offseason, and the second player from the Big Ten to head to Knoxville. Former Michigan kicker Ryan Tice confirmed his decision last week as well.

Graduate transfers are eligible to play immediately with their new programs, which means Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been busy adding potential ingredients to the Tennessee offense by using graduate transfers to his advantage.

London was Michigan State’s third-leading rusher in 2017 with 304 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He will immediately provide a much-needed boost to the depth of the running back position in Tennessee.

J.T. Ibe becomes third former Rice player in two days to announce graduate transfer

By Zach BarnettMar 11, 2018, 4:54 PM EDT
It’s Selection Sunday weekend in college basketball, but in college football we’re celebrating a different holiday. It’s Former Rice Owls Announce Graduate Transfers To Power 5 Institutions Weekend. (Doesn’t have quite the same ring to it, does it?)

After left tackle Calvin Anderson — arguably the most sought-after non-quarterback graduate transfer in the rule’s history — announced his commitment to Texas on Saturday and defensive lineman Preston Gordon revealed his commitment to Texas Tech, former Owls safety J.T. Ibe confirmed he is leaving for South Carolina.

“I love the environment of the coaches and players,” Ibe told GamecockCentral.com. “I want to play the biggest football and compete to win an SEC championship.”

In Ibe, South Carolina adds an experienced player to a green secondary. The Mansfield, Texas, native appeared in 33 career games for the Owls and registered 42 tackles with one forced fumble in 2017.

South Carolina loses both starting safeties — D.J. Smith and Chris Lammons — to graduation from the 2017 team. Ibe figures to compete with a fellow senior transfer Keisean Nixon or junior Javon Charleston for a starting spot.

Former Arizona DL Marcus Griffin announces graduate transfer to Central Michigan

By Zach BarnettMar 11, 2018, 3:09 PM EDT
Former Arizona defensive tackle announced Saturday he will spend his final season of college football as a Chippewa. Griffin announced in January that he would leave Tucson, but was treated as a senior throughout the season.

A 4-star recruit out of powerhouse Bellevue High School in Bellevue, Wash., Griffin was one of the heralded recruits in Arizona’s 2014 class, but struggled to find his footing as a Wildcat. He appeared in just 11 games over his four seasons in Tucson, recording five tackles.

Griffin revealed his commitment to Central Michigan on Twitter.

Central Michigan went 8-5 in 2017, finishing second in the MAC West before falling to Wyoming in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Chips finished 24th nationally and second in the MAC in yards per play allowed.

Griffin could slide into the starting lineup for Central Michigan as defensive tackle Chris Kantzavelos was a senior in ’17.

Former Florida State staffer suing Seminoles over unpaid wages

By Zach BarnettMar 11, 2018, 12:25 PM EDT
Former Florida State support staff member Mike Warren has sued the Seminoles over unpaid wages, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Warren was hired as a quality control coach ahead of the Seminoles’ 2013 national championship run, an hourly position that offered no benefits. However, Warren says, he was not paid for any hours he worked beyond 40 in a work week. He says he averaged more than 100 hours per week on the job. His suit also states that he was not allowed to enter his own time card, as his FSU superiors said that was a human resources matter.

Warren, along with two other quality control coaches, was promoted to running backs coach and special teams coordinator ahead of the Independence Bowl amid the mass exodus of Jimbo Fisher‘s departure for Texas A&M. Warren said he averaged 84 hours per week over the 3-week period he was in that on-the-field role, but was not paid at all for his work.

“We are aware of his claim,” FSU athletics director Stan Wilcox told the Democrat. “We do not comment on personnel matters.”

Warren can claim up to three years of backpay, according to federal labor laws.

Warren was a high school football and baseball coach at Chiles High School in Tallahassee before Fisher brought him aboard. He was not retained by new ‘Noles head coach Willie Taggart.