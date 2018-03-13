Colorado State QB Collin Hill tears left ACL a second time, this time playing hoops

Collin Hill‘s 2016 season ended prematurely because of a significant injury. Nearly two years later, a similar injury will sideline him as well, albeit with a twist.

Colorado State announced Monday that the quarterback has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss spring practice because of it. There’s no word yet on his availability for the 2018 season, although it seems to be a near-certainty he’ll miss at least the start.

According to the school, Hill sustained the injury while playing a game of pickup basketball March 8. Surgery to repair the damage in the knee will take place this coming Wednesday.

Hill started four of the first five games of the 2016 season before suffering a torn ACL in the same knee in an Oct. 8 game against Utah State. This past season, Hill took a redshirt.

In 2016, Hill passed for 1,096 yards and eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He was projected as CSU’s starting quarterback this season prior to suffering the most recent injury.