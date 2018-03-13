Denver Broncos’ Adam Gotsis arrested for rape allegedly committed while he was a Georgia Tech football player

According to the Denver Post, Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis has been arrested by Atlanta police on a charge of strong-arm rape (by physical force). The alleged rape happened in 2013, while Gotsis was a member of the Georgia Tech football team.

The alleged victim, who was 25 years old at the time of the alleged rape, reported the incident to police Feb. 1 of this year. Gotsis was made aware of the allegations at some point last month; the university stated it just learned of the allegations.

“[Tech] learned of the arrest today and therefore has no additional information at this time,” the university told the Post in a statement. “The report was filed with the Atlanta Police Department on Feb. 1, 2018, and all questions should be directed to APD.”

A native of Australia, Gotsis started 37 games for the Yellow Jackets from 2012-15. Gotsis had a streak of 36 straight starts snapped when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in an early-November loss to Virginia his senior year.

Gotsis was a second-round pick of the Broncos in the 2016 NFL draft.