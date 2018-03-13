Ex-Nebraska, Virginia Tech QB AJ Bush says he’s headed to Illinois

Nearly two years after leaving the Big Ten, AJ Bush is back.
Bush confirmed to 247Sports.com that he has decided to transfer to Illinois for his final season of eligibility. The quarterback will be coming to the Fighting Illini as a graduate transfer, meaning he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2018.
It would also mean he’d see his former team on the opposing sidelines this year as the Cornhuskers will play host to the Illini Nov. 10 this year.
This will mark Bush’s fourth college football team, joining Nebraska, an Iowa junior college and Virginia Tech on his winding football journey.
“It’s a great opportunity, just like every other one was great as well,” Bush told the website. “The decisions made before led me to where I am today. So at the end of the day, I can’t be nothing but optimistic about the future. I’m an optimistic person. I never have burned bridges with anybody. It’s always been respect for me wherever I went. I never had any regrets, but you only get one year and you only get one opportunity. I’m fortunately blessed with this one.”
Bush was a three-star 2014 member of Nebraska’s 2014 recruiting class, rated as the No. 44 dual-threat quarterback in the country coming out of high school in Georgia. He also held offers from, among others, Boston College, Cincinnati and Kansas State.
After taking a redshirt his true freshman season, Bush didn’t see the field in 2015 for the Cornhuskers. In August of 2016, Bush decided to transfer from NU, ultimately winding up at Iowa Western Community College not long after. After one season at the JUCO, he transferred to Virginia Tech.
In five games last season, Bush completed seven of his 11 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball for 129 yards on 19 carries.
According to the Denver Post, Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis has been arrested by Atlanta police on a charge of strong-arm rape (by physical force). The alleged rape happened in 2013, while Gotsis was a member of the Georgia Tech football team.
The alleged victim, who was 25 years old at the time of the alleged rape, reported the incident to police Feb. 1 of this year. Gotsis was made aware of the allegations at some point last month; the university stated it just learned of the allegations.
“[Tech] learned of the arrest today and therefore has no additional information at this time,” the university told the Post in a statement. “The report was filed with the Atlanta Police Department on Feb. 1, 2018, and all questions should be directed to APD.”
A native of Australia, Gotsis started 37 games for the Yellow Jackets from 2012-15. Gotsis had a streak of 36 straight starts snapped when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in an early-November loss to Virginia his senior year.
Gotsis was a second-round pick of the Broncos in the 2016 NFL draft.
The speculation concerning Terrence Alexander is getting closer to coming to fruition.
Not long after he decided to transfer from Stanford, reports began to circulate that LSU could have an interest in the defensive back. Monday, Alexander confirmed to the New Orleans Times-Picayune that he will visit the Tigers in early April.
Alexander is on the market as a graduate transfer, meaning he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2018.
As noted by the Times-Picayune, head coach Ed Orgeron had previously confirmed the team will add a transfer in the secondary who can contribute immediately after early losses to the NFL — Donte Jackson (HERE) and Kevin Toliver (HERE) — as well as on National Signing Day — losing five-star Patrick Surtain Jr. to rival Alabama.
A three-star member of Stanford’s 2014 recruiting class, Alexander was rated as the No. 23 player at any position in the state of Louisiana coming out of high school in New Orleans. He played in a total of 40 games his first three seasons before an injury in the 2017 opener cost him the remainder of the season.
Collin Hill‘s 2016 season ended prematurely because of a significant injury. Nearly two years later, a similar injury will sideline him as well, albeit with a twist.
Colorado State announced Monday that the quarterback has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss spring practice because of it. There’s no word yet on his availability for the 2018 season, although it seems to be a near-certainty he’ll miss at least the start.
According to the school, Hill sustained the injury while playing a game of pickup basketball March 8. Surgery to repair the damage in the knee will take place this coming Wednesday.
Hill started four of the first five games of the 2016 season before suffering a torn ACL in the same knee in an Oct. 8 game against Utah State. This past season, Hill took a redshirt.
In 2016, Hill passed for 1,096 yards and eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He was projected as CSU’s starting quarterback this season prior to suffering the most recent injury.
With eight quarterbacks on its roster, it was nearly a given that there would be some attrition at the position. Monday, that expectation became a reality.
Kalani Sitake, the Deseret News reported, has confirmed that Kody Wilstead has asked for, and been granted a release from his BYU scholarship. Wilstead is leaving the program with the intention of transferring.
“We want him to have success and we’ll support him any way that we can,” the head coach said according to the News. “I talked to him as a head coach and I’ve been able to sit down with him and have a really positive conversation.
“He wants to get on the field and play as soon as possible. I think he’s looking for a different place to do that. He loves football. He’s been a great support to us and a he’s a great teammate. I wish him the best.”
Wilstead, a three-star 2015 signee, took a redshirt as a true freshman last season after serving an LDS mission the previous two years.
With Wilstead’s departure, the seven remaining Cougar signal-callers are, in alphabetical order, Stacy Conner, Joe Critchlow, Hayden Griffitts, Beau Hoge, Tanner Mangum, Baylor Romney and Zach Wilson. Mangum, last year’s starter, is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury he suffered in November of last year but remains on track to return for the start of summer camp in August.