Ex-UConn trick-shot QB fired as President Trump’s personal assistant

One of the latest “shifts” in personnel at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has a college football connection.
According to the Wall Street Journal, John McEntee, the personal assistant to President Donald Trump, was escorted out of the White House Monday. The Journal writes that “[t]he cause of the firing was an unspecified security issue.”
The 27-year-old McEntee, who joined then-candidate Trump’s campaign in August of 2015 as a volunteer, played quarterback at UConn from 2008-12, starting all 12 games under center for the Huskies in 2011. McEntee’s most noteworthy claim to fame, however, came in the form of a trick-shot video recorded and released in February of 2011.
During his time with the Huskies, McEntee passed for 2,209 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Most of that production — 2,110 yards, 12 touchdowns, eight picks — came during the 2011 season.
Shea Patterson among former Ole Miss players still in limbo with NCAA
One way or another, the playing status of any player choosing to transfer out of Ole Miss will be resolved before the start of the 2018 college football season. Or so we hope. As it stands as of right now, a handful of players who have decided to get out of Oxford are still hanging in eligibility limbo awaiting a decision on whether or not exemptions will be approved to provide instant eligibility for the upcoming football season.
Among the players who have left the Rebels for other opportunities as the Ole Miss program has a dark cloud looming over it, quarterback Shea Patterson is still unsure if he will be suiting up for Michigan this fall or staying stranded on the sideline. According to Patterson’s lawyer to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Patterson is currently in a holding pattern with his waiver request.
The hold-up at this point in time is Ole Miss has not received from the NCAA documents regarding Patterson’s waiver request filed by Michigan to the NCAA. Ole Miss is given 10 days to review the documents to respond to the NCAA, but those documents must come from the NCAA. Because this is the NCAA, however, the fact Michigan sent copies of the waiver request directly to Ole Miss means nothing since the documentation must come directly from the NCAA for security purposes.
The hope is the NCAA does provide the necessary documents to Ole Miss soon, and that Ole Miss will have a response ready to file back as soon as it receives since it has had the documentation on hand already courtesy of Michigan.
Of course, this is assuming Ole Miss does right by Patterson and any other player feeling misled by the university during the recruiting process and grants their approval to proceed with their transfer and waiver for immediate eligibility. There has been no guarantee that will happen.
Michigan opens spring football practices on March 23 and head coach Jim Harbaugh would benefit from knowing if Patterson will be eligible for the fall or not by then. Of course, even if the decision looms into the summer, Patterson will still have plenty of time to work with the Wolverines to prepare to potentially start in Ann Arbor by the start of the season.
LSU’s Kristian Fulton looking for ‘reconsideration’ of two-year suspension for tampering with drug-test sample
It’s not often that the NCAA hands out a one-year suspension to a college football player. Even rarer is one twice as long.
Yet the latter is the very situation Kristian Fulton finds himself in, with the New Orleans Times-Picayune confirming through the LSU cornerback’s family that he is in the midst of serving a two-year suspension levied by the NCAA. That suspension stems from Fulton allegedly tampering with a drug-test sample in the early months of 2017.
From the Times-Picayune‘s report:
The NCAA rulebook states, “A student-athlete who is involved in a case of clearly observed tampering with an NCAA drug-test sample, as documented per NCAA drug-testing protocol by a drug-testing crew member, shall be charged with the loss of a minimum of two seasons of competition in all sports and shall remain ineligible for all regular-season and postseason competition during the time period ending two calendar years (730 days) from the date of the tampering.
The suspension has already cost Fulton the 2017 season, and could force him to the sidelines for all of 2018 as well. The university has already appealed the suspension but was denied; an Alabama-based attorney is now seeking to have the NCAA reconsider the continuation of the punitive measure.
“A two-year penalty, that’s a career-ending sanction for a college athlete,” the attorney, Don Jackson, told the newspaper. “One year is a severe penalty. But a two-year sanction for a college athlete, that’s a career-ending penalty.”
It’s expected that an answer on the reconsideration should come at some point before the start of the 2018 season.
Fulton, a five-star 2016 signee, played in three games as a true freshman. If the reconsideration is denied, it would leave Fulton with one season of eligibility he could use in 2019. He could also make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft.
North Carolina set to hire ex-Tennessee RBs coach Robert Gillespie
Gillespie would fill the hole created by the departure of Gunter Brewer, who left as the Tar Heels’ wide receivers coach for a job with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month. It’s expected that Luke Paschall, currently the running backs coach, would assume Brewer’s role with receivers.
Gillespie, a former Florida running back, spent the past five seasons as the running backs coach at Tennessee. He was originally retained by new head coach Jeremy Pruitt before parting ways with the football program shortly after National Signing Day.
In addition to UT, Gillespie has spent time on coaching staffs at South Carolina (2006-08), Oklahoma State (2009-10) and West Virginia (2011-12). He was the running backs coach at each of those stops.
Ex-Nebraska, Virginia Tech QB AJ Bush says he’s headed to Illinois
Nearly two years after leaving the Big Ten, AJ Bush is back.
Bush confirmed to 247Sports.com that he has decided to transfer to Illinois for his final season of eligibility. The quarterback will be coming to the Fighting Illini as a graduate transfer, meaning he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2018.
It would also mean he’d see his former team on the opposing sidelines this year as the Cornhuskers will play host to the Illini Nov. 10 this year.
This will mark Bush’s fourth college football team, joining Nebraska, an Iowa junior college and Virginia Tech on his winding football journey.
“It’s a great opportunity, just like every other one was great as well,” Bush told the website. “The decisions made before led me to where I am today. So at the end of the day, I can’t be nothing but optimistic about the future. I’m an optimistic person. I never have burned bridges with anybody. It’s always been respect for me wherever I went. I never had any regrets, but you only get one year and you only get one opportunity. I’m fortunately blessed with this one.”
Bush was a three-star 2014 member of Nebraska’s 2014 recruiting class, rated as the No. 44 dual-threat quarterback in the country coming out of high school in Georgia. He also held offers from, among others, Boston College, Cincinnati and Kansas State.