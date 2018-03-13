Naturally, Dan Mullen will focus on QBs this spring

Florida head coach Dan Mullen has done enough in his coaching career to deserve the opportunity he has in front of him in Gainesville, but his work with quarterbacks is easily one of the top reasons Florida fans are happy to see Mullen in charge of the program. Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott are two of his greatest achievements when it comes to player development and performance, with one winning a Heisman Trophy and being a key cog in a national title run and the other quickly rising to become the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. So it only makes sense that Mullen will plan on spending a good amount of time with his quarterbacks at Florida this spring, knowing just how much room for improvement there is at the position.
“That’s my position of comfort,” Mullen said to reporters during a press conference on Tuesday, according to Gridiron Now. “I will spend a lot of time with the quarterbacks.”
Florida ranked 11th in the 14-team SEC in passing offense last season with an average of 179.5 yards per game through the air. Of course, it is fair t point out Mullen’s previous program, Mississippi State, ranked last in the conference in passing yards per game (166.9 ypg) and tied for the most interceptions thrown (14) among all SEC programs.
But the passing stats do not tell the whole story when it comes to Mullen’s offensive plan of attack, because Mullen likes to have quarterbacks run the football too. Last season, Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald was the team’s second-leading rusher with 984 rushing yards and a team-high 14 touchdowns. Florida’s quarterbacks combined to rush for 50 net rushing yards with no touchdowns. Look for that to change if Mullen has anything to say about it (which, of course, he pretty much does).
How quickly Mullen can get the offense to run the way he is comfortable doing remains to be seen, and it may take more than a year to really take form.
Former All-American tight end Adam Breneman has announced he will be retiring from football for good. Citing prolonged health concerns that stem back to his time at Penn State, Breneman wrote in a blog post the extent of the injury he suffered in 2014 was even more challenging to come back from than many had publicly known.
This is the second time Breneman has made the decision to retire, and this one will likely stick. Breneman retired briefly from the game in 2016, after his injury concerns at Penn State proved to be too risky to continue playing. Breneman had significant damage in his left knee that the All-American says required “complicated surgery and a long recovery process.” Doctors suggested his playing days would be over, but Breneman felt his knees became good enough to give a shot at playing in the NFL one more chance, which led him to revive his playing career at UMass. However, it was during his time at UMass when reality resurfaced for Breneman.
This past season things began to deteriorate quickly. Even though I enjoyed on-field success, I knew my knee was getting rapidly worse with every game I played. The consistent dream of playing in the NFL was my motivation to push through the pain. I knew what was happening, but I was afraid to accept it and be disappointed yet again.
When the season ended, I hoped with some time off and without the physical rigors of the season, my knee would begin to feel better. However, once I started training daily for the NFL draft in January 2018, I realized my situation had not improved. After additional medical evaluations and creative treatments, my doctors and I have come to the realization that there is no solution that will allow me to continue to play football.
Breneman was a key recruit of former Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien and a key face of the first full recruiting class to join Penn State following the hefty sanctions levied against the program in the Jerry Sandusky scandal’s fallout. Along with Christian Hackenberg, Breneman helped keep a key recruiting class mostly together.
Breneman appeared in 11 games for the Minutemen in 2017 with 764 receiving yards and four touchdown catches. The previous season, Breneman had 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for UMass after two years off from football. He appeared in 11 games for the Nittany Lions in 2013 and caught three touchdowns with 186 receiving yards in his first and only season on the field in Happy Valley.
Shea Patterson among former Ole Miss players still in limbo with NCAA
One way or another, the playing status of any player choosing to transfer out of Ole Miss will be resolved before the start of the 2018 college football season. Or so we hope. As it stands as of right now, a handful of players who have decided to get out of Oxford are still hanging in eligibility limbo awaiting a decision on whether or not exemptions will be approved to provide instant eligibility for the upcoming football season.
Among the players who have left the Rebels for other opportunities as the Ole Miss program has a dark cloud looming over it, quarterback Shea Patterson is still unsure if he will be suiting up for Michigan this fall or staying stranded on the sideline. According to Patterson’s lawyer to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Patterson is currently in a holding pattern with his waiver request.
The hold-up at this point in time is Ole Miss has not received from the NCAA documents regarding Patterson’s waiver request filed by Michigan to the NCAA. Ole Miss is given 10 days to review the documents to respond to the NCAA, but those documents must come from the NCAA. Because this is the NCAA, however, the fact Michigan sent copies of the waiver request directly to Ole Miss means nothing since the documentation must come directly from the NCAA for security purposes.
The hope is the NCAA does provide the necessary documents to Ole Miss soon, and that Ole Miss will have a response ready to file back as soon as it receives since it has had the documentation on hand already courtesy of Michigan.
Of course, this is assuming Ole Miss does right by Patterson and any other player feeling misled by the university during the recruiting process and grants their approval to proceed with their transfer and waiver for immediate eligibility. There has been no guarantee that will happen.
Michigan opens spring football practices on March 23 and head coach Jim Harbaugh would benefit from knowing if Patterson will be eligible for the fall or not by then. Of course, even if the decision looms into the summer, Patterson will still have plenty of time to work with the Wolverines to prepare to potentially start in Ann Arbor by the start of the season.
Ex-UConn trick-shot QB fired as President Trump’s personal assistant
One of the latest “shifts” in personnel at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has a college football connection.
According to the Wall Street Journal, John McEntee, the personal assistant to President Donald Trump, was escorted out of the White House Monday. The Journal writes that “[t]he cause of the firing was an unspecified security issue.”
The 27-year-old McEntee, who joined then-candidate Trump’s campaign in August of 2015 as a volunteer, played quarterback at UConn from 2008-12, starting all 12 games under center for the Huskies in 2011. McEntee’s most noteworthy claim to fame, however, came in the form of a trick-shot video recorded and released in February of 2011.
During his time with the Huskies, McEntee passed for 2,209 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Most of that production — 2,110 yards, 12 touchdowns, eight picks — came during the 2011 season.
LSU’s Kristian Fulton looking for ‘reconsideration’ of two-year suspension for tampering with drug-test sample
It’s not often that the NCAA hands out a one-year suspension to a college football player. Even rarer is one twice as long.
Yet the latter is the very situation Kristian Fulton finds himself in, with the New Orleans Times-Picayune confirming through the LSU cornerback’s family that he is in the midst of serving a two-year suspension levied by the NCAA. That suspension stems from Fulton allegedly tampering with a drug-test sample in the early months of 2017.
From the Times-Picayune‘s report:
The NCAA rulebook states, “A student-athlete who is involved in a case of clearly observed tampering with an NCAA drug-test sample, as documented per NCAA drug-testing protocol by a drug-testing crew member, shall be charged with the loss of a minimum of two seasons of competition in all sports and shall remain ineligible for all regular-season and postseason competition during the time period ending two calendar years (730 days) from the date of the tampering.
The suspension has already cost Fulton the 2017 season, and could force him to the sidelines for all of 2018 as well. The university has already appealed the suspension but was denied; an Alabama-based attorney is now seeking to have the NCAA reconsider the continuation of the punitive measure.
“A two-year penalty, that’s a career-ending sanction for a college athlete,” the attorney, Don Jackson, told the newspaper. “One year is a severe penalty. But a two-year sanction for a college athlete, that’s a career-ending penalty.”
It’s expected that an answer on the reconsideration should come at some point before the start of the 2018 season.
Fulton, a five-star 2016 signee, played in three games as a true freshman. If the reconsideration is denied, it would leave Fulton with one season of eligibility he could use in 2019. He could also make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft.