Stanford transfer Terrence Alexander set for April LSU visit

The speculation concerning Terrence Alexander is getting closer to coming to fruition.

Not long after he decided to transfer from Stanford, reports began to circulate that LSU could have an interest in the defensive back. Monday, Alexander confirmed to the New Orleans Times-Picayune that he will visit the Tigers in early April.

Alexander is on the market as a graduate transfer, meaning he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2018.

As noted by the Times-Picayune, head coach Ed Orgeron had previously confirmed the team will add a transfer in the secondary who can contribute immediately after early losses to the NFL — Donte Jackson (HERE) and Kevin Toliver (HERE) — as well as on National Signing Day — losing five-star Patrick Surtain Jr. to rival Alabama.

A three-star member of Stanford’s 2014 recruiting class, Alexander was rated as the No. 23 player at any position in the state of Louisiana coming out of high school in New Orleans. He played in a total of 40 games his first three seasons before an injury in the 2017 opener cost him the remainder of the season.