Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley among Sullivan Award semifinalists

This is not a particularly good look for either the individual or the football program.

Earlier this month, Michigan football staffer Fergus Connolly was arrested at nearly noon local time on suspicion of drunken driving. Wednesday, details of the arrest emerged, details that include Connolly (allegedly) biting a lab technician; (allegedly) telling a police officer he’d “put him in a wheelchair”; and (allegedly) grabbing a security guard by the throat. Oh, and a university vehicle may have been involved in the hit-and-run accident that ultimately led to the 40-year-old Connolly’s arrest.

Here are some of the greatest hits from the police report on the incident, courtesy of mlive.com:

Connolly was found shoeless – his feet bloody – and incoherent at Second and Madison streets shortly after a reported hit-and-run crash at First and Mosley streets on the city’s West Side about 11:50 a.m. March 5, according to the police report. … “He was disorientated and smelled of intoxicants,” according to Officer Stephanie Kjos-Warner’s report. “His eyes were glassed over, as he stared at (the responding officer) and handed his cell phone to her.” … Connolly was verbally abusive toward officers and repeatedly told them, “Do not do this to me,” and “F**k off”, according to the report. He also resisted police during arrest and at the station, where he repeatedly fell from a bench, police said. He was restrained to a chair after taking “an open hand swing,” striking an officer on the arm, Marshall said in his report.

But wait, there’s more.

Then, after he was taken to the University of Michigan emergency room for treatment of the injuries he sustained in the accident…

There, he assured police he would remain calm before trying to get out of the hospital bed and swinging at Marshall, according to the report. He was then handcuffed to the bed, but sat up and grabbed a security officer “by the throat,” according to the report. Portions of the altercation with police are redacted from the report, but it states hospital security personnel used four-point restraints to subdue Connolly. While in the restraint, Connolly bit a UM emergency technician on the arm, grazing her skin with his teeth, the report said. The technician said the bite was not hard and didn’t break the skin.

Connolly, whose 2017 book “Game Changer: The Art of Sports Science” had a forward written by U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh, has been the director of performance for the Michigan football team since 2016. Prior to the start of the 2017 season, he added the title of director of football operations as well.

Citing a U-M football spokesperson, mlive.com reports that “[t]here had been no change to Connolly’s job status with the university as of Tuesday evening.”