Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley among Sullivan Award semifinalists

By John TaylorMar 14, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
Four players from the FBS level of college football are in the running for one of the most prestigious awards in amateur athletics.

Wednesday, a total of 28 semifinalists for the 2016 Sullivan Award were announced.  The four with college football connections include 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) and 2017 Heisman Trophy finalist Bryce Love (Stanford), along with Penn State’s Saquon Barkley and Virginia’s Micah Kiser.

That quartet is looking to become the fourth college football player to win the award in the last five years, the most recent being Navy’s Keenan Reynolds in 2016.

Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott was the 2015 winner of the Sullivan, while Penn State offensive lineman John Urschel claimed the 2014 honor.  Six other college football players have earned an honor handed out annually since 1930: Felix “Doc” Blanchard (Army, 1945), Arnold Tucker (Army, 1946), Charlie Ward (Florida State, 1993), Peyton Manning (Tennessee, 1997), Tim Tebow (Florida, 2007) and Andrew Rodriguez (Army, 2011)  .

Clemson’s Deshaun Watson was a semifinalist for last year’s award, the only college football player up for the honor in 2017.

Fresno State confirms Bert Watts as Jeff Tedford’s new DC

By John TaylorMar 14, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
Nearly three weeks after losing their defensive boss to the Great White North, Fresno State officially has a replacement.

The Mountain West Conference program confirmed Tuesday that Bert Watts has been promoted to defensive coordinator.  Watts will replace Orlondo Steinauer, left late last month to take the same job with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

Watts has spent the past two seasons as linebackers coach for the Bulldogs.

“I have a lot of trust and confidence in Coach Watts as a member of our defensive staff and he will be the right person for the position,” said head coach Jeff Tedford in a statement. “I was really excited about the progress of the defense last season and the familiarity with what we are doing and the players’ familiarity with Bert will be great for our team’s overall success.”

Prior to his time at Fresno, Watts was the coordinator at UC-Davis for four seasons.

Tedford has an extensive history in Watts, with the latter playing his college football for the former at Cal.  Watts first coaching job also came at his alma mater as a graduate assistant for Tedford from 2004-05.

Matt Rhule confirms two Baylor players suspended amidst sexual assault allegations

By John TaylorMar 14, 2018, 12:14 PM EDT
Last month, it was reported that two members of the Baylor football team are under investigation for suspected sexual assault.  Now comes the not-so-surprising word that the two are “separated” from the football program.

In an interview with KCEN-TV, the NBC affiliate in Waco, head coach Matt Rhule confirmed that two of his football players have been suspended as a result of the ongoing investigation.  As was the case when the original report surfaced, the names of the players allegedly involved in the incident have not been revealed.

“I can’t get into too many of the details on this specific incident,” Rhule said. “I really don’t know too many of the details on this specific incident, but I do know things have been handled the right way.”

The allegations stemming from the incident involve two redshirt Bears football players and members of the university’s equestrian team.

The alleged sexual assault occurred at the University Parks Apartments on the night of Nov. 11, hours after Baylor lost a neutral-site football game to Texas Tech in Arlington. Video of the alleged incident has been turned over to Baylor’s Title IX investigators.

In connection to Rhule’s revelation of the twin suspensions, the university released the following statement to KCEN-TV:

Baylor University takes any allegation of sexual assault seriously. The University’s new leadership team is unwavering in our commitment to follow our well-documented Title IX policy and procedures in regards to reporting and responding to incidents of sexual assault. The responsibility of responding to alleged incidents of sexual violence does not rest solely in the hands of any specific individual or unit. It is a University response dictated by our Title IX policy. Baylor University remains committed to providing for the safety and security of our campus community.

Report: Michigan staffer arrested for DUI bit lab tech, told police officer he’d ‘put him in a wheelchair’

By John TaylorMar 14, 2018, 10:52 AM EDT
This is not a particularly good look for either the individual or the football program.

Earlier this month, Michigan football staffer Fergus Connolly was arrested at nearly noon local time on suspicion of drunken driving.  Wednesday, details of the arrest emerged, details that include Connolly (allegedly) biting a lab technician; (allegedly) telling a police officer he’d “put him in a wheelchair”; and (allegedly) grabbing a security guard by the throat.  Oh, and a university vehicle may have been involved in the hit-and-run accident that ultimately led to the 40-year-old Connolly’s arrest.

Here are some of the greatest hits from the police report on the incident, courtesy of mlive.com:

Connolly was found shoeless – his feet bloody – and incoherent at Second and Madison streets shortly after a reported hit-and-run crash at First and Mosley streets on the city’s West Side about 11:50 a.m. March 5, according to the police report.

“He was disorientated and smelled of intoxicants,” according to Officer Stephanie Kjos-Warner’s report. “His eyes were glassed over, as he stared at (the responding officer) and handed his cell phone to her.”

Connolly was verbally abusive toward officers and repeatedly told them, “Do not do this to me,” and “F**k off”, according to the report.

He also resisted police during arrest and at the station, where he repeatedly fell from a bench, police said. He was restrained to a chair after taking “an open hand swing,” striking an officer on the arm, Marshall said in his report.

But wait, there’s more.

Then, after he was taken to the University of Michigan emergency room for treatment of the injuries he sustained in the accident…

There, he assured police he would remain calm before trying to get out of the hospital bed and swinging at Marshall, according to the report.

He was then handcuffed to the bed, but sat up and grabbed a security officer “by the throat,” according to the report.

Portions of the altercation with police are redacted from the report, but it states hospital security personnel used four-point restraints to subdue Connolly. While in the restraint, Connolly bit a UM emergency technician on the arm, grazing her skin with his teeth, the report said. The technician said the bite was not hard and didn’t break the skin.

Connolly, whose 2017 book “Game Changer: The Art of Sports Science” had a forward written by U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh, has been the director of performance for the Michigan football team since 2016.  Prior to the start of the 2017 season, he added the title of director of football operations as well.

Citing a U-M football spokesperson, mlive.com reports that “[t]here had been no change to Connolly’s job status with the university as of Tuesday evening.”

FCS Jacksonville State adds ex-Alabama player Kelvin Sigler to staff

By John TaylorMar 14, 2018, 8:42 AM EDT
An Alabama native will get to continue his coaching career in the Yellowhammer State, albeit at a lower rung on the college football ladder.

FCS Jacksonville State announced that Kevin Sigler was one of three assistants added to head coach John Grass‘ staff.  Sigler, a Mobile native, will serve s safeties coach, as well as hold the additional title of associate head coach.

Sigler filled one of the three holes created by the departures of co-defensive coordinators David Blackwell (East Carolina) and Brandon Hall (Troy) and linebackers coach Nick Gentry (UAB) for FBS jobs.  The other two coaches added were Andrew Warwick (defensive coordinators/linebackers coach) and Landius Wilkerson (defensive ends).

“We are excited to add three great coaches to our staff, but even more important is that we are adding three good men to our program,” Grass said in quotes distributed by the school. “The kids are latching on to them, and I’m excited about the way they’re fitting in. All three of them bring something a little different to the table, and it’s going really good.”

Sigler played his college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 1998-2001, and was the cornerbacks coach at South Alabama the past two seasons.  He was also a football staffer at his alma mater in 2012, and was a high school coach in his native state for the 10 years prior to that.

From 2013-15, he was on the staff at Northern Illinois.