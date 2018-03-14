Florida State WR Da’Vante Phillips no longer with team

Florida State wide receiver Da’Vante Phillips was not expected to return to the program after being indefinitely suspended last August, but now it is formally official. Phillips is no longer on the Florida State roster this spring, as first reported by Noles 247 on Wednesday.
Phillips was slapped with five felony charges last summer, with four counts of cashing or depositing items with intent to defraud, and another for grand theft. Given the legal situation, his chances of returning to Florida State were slim right from the start. The loss of Phillips also hurts the depth at wide receiver for the Seminoles this season. For the spring, Florida State has four receivers available on scholarship.
Phillips, a Miami native, was a former four-star recruit of the Seminoles in the Class of 2015. He chose Florida State over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, and Florida and a number of others.
Phillips played in nine games and caught four passes for 33 yards in 2016.
For the second year in a row, the Big 12 saw a revenue over $300 million, and the conference is creeping up toward the $400 million mark after a nice increase this year. According to a report from USA Today, the Big 12 reported a revenue of $371 million for the last fiscal year, which is up from the $313 million reported a year ago.
Between the 10 conference members, each school in the Big 12 received a conference revenue share of $34.3 million, although Baylor had 25 percent of its share withheld by the conference while the school undergoes an ongoing investigation related to the school’s sexual abuse scandal it was rocked by recently. On top of the increased revenue for the Big 12, it was also learned Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby received a salary of $3.05 million.
The Big 12’s revenue stream is promising as the impact of the College Football Playoff continues to pay off for the power conferences, but the conference still lags behind other power conferences. The SEC paid each of its 14 members an average of $41 million, which is nearly $7 million more per school than the Big 12 members receive (and with four additional schools to pay in the SEC, the advantage clearly goes to the SEC here).
The updated annual revenue numbers for the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 have not been reported yet, but expect the Big Ten to stay ahead of the Big 12 and closer to the SEC. The ACC should also fare well in the revenue department. The Pac-12 could lag behind the rest of the power conferences as well when those figures are reported.
Looking forward to next year, the Big 12 should see the revenue figure continue to increase. The revenue numbers tend to go up by default, but the re-introduction of the Big 12 championship game should help pad the revenue figures a little bit more for the next fiscal year for the conference.
As Herm Edwards gets back into the coaching routine at Arizona State, he is showing he is not exactly out of touch with what it takes to connect with the kids these days. Well, if you think breaking out a few moves on the practice field to some turn-of-the-century jams can do the trick.
Edwards was caught strutting on the field while the sound system was playing Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me,” a song Edwards later confessed to listening to on a regular basis during his early-morning workouts.
The hiring of Edwards by Arizona State was an eye-raising one for the program because Edwards had been removed from coaching for an extended period of time, and it had been even longer since he last coached at the college level. But maybe some things never change. As Edwards has said before as he returns to coaching, it’s still the same job. We’ll see how this all plays out in the fall, but it is good to see Edwards letting loose this spring.
Four players from the FBS level of college football are in the running for one of the most prestigious awards in amateur athletics.
Wednesday, a total of 28 semifinalists for the 2016 Sullivan Award were announced. The four with college football connections include 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) and 2017 Heisman Trophy finalist Bryce Love (Stanford), along with Penn State’s Saquon Barkley and Virginia’s Micah Kiser.
That quartet is looking to become the fourth college football player to win the award in the last five years, the most recent being Navy’s Keenan Reynolds in 2016.
Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott was the 2015 winner of the Sullivan, while Penn State offensive lineman John Urschel claimed the 2014 honor. Six other college football players have earned an honor handed out annually since 1930: Felix “Doc” Blanchard (Army, 1945), Arnold Tucker (Army, 1946), Charlie Ward (Florida State, 1993), Peyton Manning (Tennessee, 1997), Tim Tebow (Florida, 2007) and Andrew Rodriguez (Army, 2011)
.
Clemson’s Deshaun Watson was a semifinalist for last year’s award, the only college football player up for the honor in 2017.
Nearly three weeks after losing their defensive boss to the Great White North, Fresno State officially has a replacement.
The Mountain West Conference program confirmed Tuesday that Bert Watts has been promoted to defensive coordinator. Watts will replace Orlondo Steinauer, left late last month to take the same job with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.
Watts has spent the past two seasons as linebackers coach for the Bulldogs.
“I have a lot of trust and confidence in Coach Watts as a member of our defensive staff and he will be the right person for the position,” said head coach Jeff Tedford in a statement. “I was really excited about the progress of the defense last season and the familiarity with what we are doing and the players’ familiarity with Bert will be great for our team’s overall success.”
Prior to his time at Fresno, Watts was the coordinator at UC-Davis for four seasons.
Tedford has an extensive history in Watts, with the latter playing his college football for the former at Cal. Watts first coaching job also came at his alma mater as a graduate assistant for Tedford from 2004-05.