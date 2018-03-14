Matt Rhule confirms two Baylor players suspended amidst sexual assault allegations

Last month, it was reported that two members of the Baylor football team are under investigation for suspected sexual assault. Now comes the not-so-surprising word that the two are “separated” from the football program.

In an interview with KCEN-TV, the NBC affiliate in Waco, head coach Matt Rhule confirmed that two of his football players have been suspended as a result of the ongoing investigation. As was the case when the original report surfaced, the names of the players allegedly involved in the incident have not been revealed.

“I can’t get into too many of the details on this specific incident,” Rhule said. “I really don’t know too many of the details on this specific incident, but I do know things have been handled the right way.”

The allegations stemming from the incident involve two redshirt Bears football players and members of the university’s equestrian team.

The alleged sexual assault occurred at the University Parks Apartments on the night of Nov. 11, hours after Baylor lost a neutral-site football game to Texas Tech in Arlington. Video of the alleged incident has been turned over to Baylor’s Title IX investigators.

In connection to Rhule’s revelation of the twin suspensions, the university released the following statement to KCEN-TV: