Matt Rhule confirms two Baylor players suspended amidst sexual assault allegations

Last month, it was reported that two members of the Baylor football team are under investigation for suspected sexual assault. Now comes the not-so-surprising word that the two are “separated” from the football program.
In an interview with KCEN-TV, the NBC affiliate in Waco, head coach Matt Rhule confirmed that two of his football players have been suspended as a result of the ongoing investigation. As was the case when the original report surfaced, the names of the players allegedly involved in the incident have not been revealed.
“I can’t get into too many of the details on this specific incident,” Rhule said. “I really don’t know too many of the details on this specific incident, but I do know things have been handled the right way.”
The allegations stemming from the incident involve two redshirt Bears football players and members of the university’s equestrian team.
The alleged sexual assault occurred at the University Parks Apartments on the night of Nov. 11, hours after Baylor lost a neutral-site football game to Texas Tech in Arlington. Video of the alleged incident has been turned over to Baylor’s Title IX investigators.
In connection to Rhule’s revelation of the twin suspensions, the university released the following statement to KCEN-TV:
Baylor University takes any allegation of sexual assault seriously. The University’s new leadership team is unwavering in our commitment to follow our well-documented Title IX policy and procedures in regards to reporting and responding to incidents of sexual assault. The responsibility of responding to alleged incidents of sexual violence does not rest solely in the hands of any specific individual or unit. It is a University response dictated by our Title IX policy. Baylor University remains committed to providing for the safety and security of our campus community.
For the second year in a row, the Big 12 saw a revenue over $300 million, and the conference is creeping up toward the $400 million mark after a nice increase this year. According to a report from USA Today, the Big 12 reported a revenue of $371 million for the last fiscal year, which is up from the $313 million reported a year ago.
Between the 10 conference members, each school in the Big 12 received a conference revenue share of $34.3 million, although Baylor had 25 percent of its share withheld by the conference while the school undergoes an ongoing investigation related to the school’s sexual abuse scandal it was rocked by recently. On top of the increased revenue for the Big 12, it was also learned Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby received a salary of $3.05 million.
The Big 12’s revenue stream is promising as the impact of the College Football Playoff continues to pay off for the power conferences, but the conference still lags behind other power conferences. The SEC paid each of its 14 members an average of $41 million, which is nearly $7 million more per school than the Big 12 members receive (and with four additional schools to pay in the SEC, the advantage clearly goes to the SEC here).
The updated annual revenue numbers for the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 have not been reported yet, but expect the Big Ten to stay ahead of the Big 12 and closer to the SEC. The ACC should also fare well in the revenue department. The Pac-12 could lag behind the rest of the power conferences as well when those figures are reported.
Looking forward to next year, the Big 12 should see the revenue figure continue to increase. The revenue numbers tend to go up by default, but the re-introduction of the Big 12 championship game should help pad the revenue figures a little bit more for the next fiscal year for the conference.
As Herm Edwards gets back into the coaching routine at Arizona State, he is showing he is not exactly out of touch with what it takes to connect with the kids these days. Well, if you think breaking out a few moves on the practice field to some turn-of-the-century jams can do the trick.
Edwards was caught strutting on the field while the sound system was playing Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me,” a song Edwards later confessed to listening to on a regular basis during his early-morning workouts.
The hiring of Edwards by Arizona State was an eye-raising one for the program because Edwards had been removed from coaching for an extended period of time, and it had been even longer since he last coached at the college level. But maybe some things never change. As Edwards has said before as he returns to coaching, it’s still the same job. We’ll see how this all plays out in the fall, but it is good to see Edwards letting loose this spring.
Florida State wide receiver Da’Vante Phillips was not expected to return to the program after being indefinitely suspended last August, but now it is formally official. Phillips is no longer on the Florida State roster this spring, as first reported by Noles 247 on Wednesday.
Phillips was slapped with five felony charges last summer, with four counts of cashing or depositing items with intent to defraud, and another for grand theft. Given the legal situation, his chances of returning to Florida State were slim right from the start. The loss of Phillips also hurts the depth at wide receiver for the Seminoles this season. For the spring, Florida State has four receivers available on scholarship.
Phillips, a Miami native, was a former four-star recruit of the Seminoles in the Class of 2015. He chose Florida State over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, and Florida and a number of others.
Phillips played in nine games and caught four passes for 33 yards in 2016.
Four players from the FBS level of college football are in the running for one of the most prestigious awards in amateur athletics.
Wednesday, a total of 28 semifinalists for the 2016 Sullivan Award were announced. The four with college football connections include 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) and 2017 Heisman Trophy finalist Bryce Love (Stanford), along with Penn State’s Saquon Barkley and Virginia’s Micah Kiser.
That quartet is looking to become the fourth college football player to win the award in the last five years, the most recent being Navy’s Keenan Reynolds in 2016.
Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott was the 2015 winner of the Sullivan, while Penn State offensive lineman John Urschel claimed the 2014 honor. Six other college football players have earned an honor handed out annually since 1930: Felix “Doc” Blanchard (Army, 1945), Arnold Tucker (Army, 1946), Charlie Ward (Florida State, 1993), Peyton Manning (Tennessee, 1997), Tim Tebow (Florida, 2007) and Andrew Rodriguez (Army, 2011)
.
Clemson’s Deshaun Watson was a semifinalist for last year’s award, the only college football player up for the honor in 2017.