Alabama’s visit to the White House scheduled for April 10

In honor of their latest national championship, the Alabama Crimson Tide are heading back to Washington D.C. to be praised at the White House by President Donald Trump. According to White House reports today, Alabama is scheduled to mingle with the president on April 10.

University of Alabama will visit the White House April 10 — Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) March 15, 2018

Trump attended the College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia in Atlanta earlier this year, walking out with the flag bearers for the national anthem. He did not stick around for too long, however, and missed Alabama’s thunderous second-half rally and overtime victory over the Bulldogs.

Now all we have to wonder is whether or not running back Bo Scarborough will be joining his teammates for the White House visit. After denying shouting an expletive about the president as Alabama made their way to the field for the game, that would make for an interesting exchange to keep an eye on. However, Scarborough is focusing on the NFL right now and he may have other plans that day.

This will be the second college football national championship team to visit Trump in the White House. Last year, Clemson was among the first championship teams to visit the president in the nation’s capital.

Follow @KevinOnCFB