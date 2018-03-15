Auburn starting DT Dontavius Russell dislocates thumb in car wreck

For as bad as the headline sounds, the photos that come along with it indicate it could’ve been a lot worse.

On his Instagram account this week, Auburn’s Dontavius Russell revealed that he was involved in a car wreck recently that left him with a dislocated thumb. The accident happened last weekend according to an AU spokesperson.

In the social media posting, the defensive tackle acknowledged what could’ve been, writing that he “watched as my brother had to learn to walk again from a wreck like this and I walked away with only a dislocated thumb.”

At this point, it’s unknown whether Russell will be able to finish out the remainder of spring practice, which restarts next Tuesday. The good news is that the veteran lineman should be fully recovered in time for the start of summer camp in August.

Russell, who announced in late December that he was eschewing early entry into the 2018 NFL draft in order to return to The Plains for one more year, has started every game at defensive tackle the past two seasons for the Tigers. All told, he’s started 36 games of the 39 games in which he’s played the past three seasons.

In that span, the 6-3, 310-pound lineman has been credited with 11 tackles for loss and 4½ sacks. 6½ of those tackles for loss and three of the sacks have come this season; those totals are currently good for tied for third and fifth, respectively, on the team in 2017.