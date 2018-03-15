Ex-Florida WRs coach added to Toledo’s coaching staff

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jason Candle‘s revamped Toledo coaching staff will have a little bit of an SEC feel to it.

Thursday morning, the UT football program announced the hiring of Kerry Dixon as running backs coach. Dixon had spent the 2017 season as the as the wide receivers coach at Florida, but wasn’t retained by new head coach Dan Mullen.

Additionally, Kevin Beard, who was Tennessee’s receivers coach last season, has been hired as director of player personnel as well as assistant recruiting coordinator.

“I am very excited about the addition of Kerry Dixon and Kevin Beard to our staff,” said Candle in a statement “Both men are great teachers and bring with them experience from the highest levels of college football. Kerry will do a great job with our running backs. Kevin will play an important role in developing our young Rockets and also brings valuable recruiting experience to the table.”

Dixon has previously served as the running backs coach at Florida International (2014) and Florida Atlantic (2012-13).

And, finally, Candle also announced that director of high school relations Ricky Ciccone has been promoted to nickel backs coach. He will also retain his previous title.