Michigan fires football staffer after DUI rampage

Michigan’s athletics department made a pretty easy decision this week by firing football staffer Fergus Connolly. Days after being arrested for a suspected DUI and hurling physical and verbal assaults at a lab tech and a police officer, Michigan has announced Connolly is no longer associated with the athletics department.
Connolly’s responsibilities on the Michigan football staff included overseeing the sports science training program and acting as the director of operations last season. Connolly previously worked with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. Connolly joined the Michigan program in 2016.
This was an easy decision to make for Michigan given the details learned from Connolly’s arrest, which we covered the other day. In addition to being arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, Connolly threatened a police officer by saying he would put him in a wheelchair and he also allegedly bit a lab tech while in the emergency room at a hospital (Connolly was found with bloody feet as officers responded to a hit-and-run call).
Connolly certainly has some legal issues to sort through moving forward, but he won’t be returning to work with the University of Michigan after this episode.
South Carolina will become the first team from the SEC to make a visit to Appalachian State as part of a three-game scheduling announcement between the two schools on Thursday. South Carolina will host the other two games in the scheduling arrangement starting in 2019.
South Carolina will host Appalachian State on Nov. 19, 2019 and the series will resume six years later. Appalachian State will host South Carolina on Sept. 20, 2015, and the Gamecocks will be the hosts two years later with a game in 2027. The exact date of the third game has not been decided as of yet, but there is plenty of time to organize those details.
As you can imagine, the scheduling of South Carolina and being able to bring them into their home stadium is a big deal for Appalachian State.
“This is an exciting announcement for Appalachian State Athletics, and I want to thank Ray Tanner and the South Carolina administration for working with us to make this series a reality,” Appalachian State athletics director Doug Gillin said in a released statement. “Being able to visit a great venue in Williams-Brice Stadium and hosting South Carolina at The Rock for the first time is a great opportunity for our fans and supporters. Adding a multi-game series against one of the country’s finest baseball programs is another great opportunity for our student-athletes and university.”
Appalachian State has at least one game scheduled against a power conference opponent each of the next nine seasons, and the Mountaineers will get to host a power conference opponent in 2022 (North Carolina) and 2023 (South Carolina).
South Carolina leads the all-time series with Appalachian State, 9-1. The two schools have not faced each other since 1988, long before the Mountaineers made the move up to the FBS level.
In honor of their latest national championship, the Alabama Crimson Tide are heading back to Washington D.C. to be praised at the White House by President Donald Trump. According to White House reports today, Alabama is scheduled to mingle with the president on April 10.
Trump attended the College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia in Atlanta earlier this year, walking out with the flag bearers for the national anthem. He did not stick around for too long, however, and missed Alabama’s thunderous second-half rally and overtime victory over the Bulldogs.
Now all we have to wonder is whether or not running back Bo Scarborough will be joining his teammates for the White House visit. After denying shouting an expletive about the president as Alabama made their way to the field for the game, that would make for an interesting exchange to keep an eye on. However, Scarborough is focusing on the NFL right now and he may have other plans that day.
This will be the second college football national championship team to visit Trump in the White House. Last year, Clemson was among the first championship teams to visit the president in the nation’s capital.
Jason Candle‘s revamped Toledo coaching staff will have a little bit of an SEC feel to it.
Thursday morning, the UT football program announced the hiring of Kerry Dixon as running backs coach. Dixon had spent the 2017 season as the as the wide receivers coach at Florida, but wasn’t retained by new head coach Dan Mullen.
Additionally, Kevin Beard, who was Tennessee’s receivers coach last season, has been hired as director of player personnel as well as assistant recruiting coordinator.
“I am very excited about the addition of Kerry Dixon and Kevin Beard to our staff,” said Candle in a statement “Both men are great teachers and bring with them experience from the highest levels of college football. Kerry will do a great job with our running backs. Kevin will play an important role in developing our young Rockets and also brings valuable recruiting experience to the table.”
Dixon has previously served as the running backs coach at Florida International (2014) and Florida Atlantic (2012-13).
And, finally, Candle also announced that director of high school relations Ricky Ciccone has been promoted to nickel backs coach. He will also retain his previous title.
Lincoln Riley is getting set to bolster his Oklahoma football staff with an experienced defensive voice. Reportedly.
According to a report from SoonerScoop.com, Riley is expected to add Bob Diaco in a defensive analyst role for the Sooners. The off-field role wouldn’t count against Riley’s 10 allotted on-field assistants.
Diaco spent the 2017 season as the defensive coordinator at Nebraska, let go after that one year following the firing of head coach Mike Riley. Prior to that brief stint in Lincoln, he was the head coach at UConn for three seasons before being fired after going 11-26 during his time with the Huskies.
Prior to that, he was the coordinator at Notre Dame for four seasons from 2010-13.