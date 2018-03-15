Report: Bob Diaco joining Oklahoma staff in off-field role

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Lincoln Riley is getting set to bolster his Oklahoma football staff with an experienced defensive voice. Reportedly.

According to a report from SoonerScoop.com, Riley is expected to add Bob Diaco in a defensive analyst role for the Sooners. The off-field role wouldn’t count against Riley’s 10 allotted on-field assistants.

Sources telling our @CareyAMurdock that Lincoln Riley expected to hire former Notre Dame/Nebraska DC Bob Diaco to a defensive analyst position for #Sooners — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) March 15, 2018

Diaco spent the 2017 season as the defensive coordinator at Nebraska, let go after that one year following the firing of head coach Mike Riley. Prior to that brief stint in Lincoln, he was the head coach at UConn for three seasons before being fired after going 11-26 during his time with the Huskies.

Prior to that, he was the coordinator at Notre Dame for four seasons from 2010-13.