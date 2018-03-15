South Carolina and Appalachian State line up three future games

South Carolina will become the first team from the SEC to make a visit to Appalachian State as part of a three-game scheduling announcement between the two schools on Thursday. South Carolina will host the other two games in the scheduling arrangement starting in 2019.

South Carolina will host Appalachian State on Nov. 19, 2019 and the series will resume six years later. Appalachian State will host South Carolina on Sept. 20, 2015, and the Gamecocks will be the hosts two years later with a game in 2027. The exact date of the third game has not been decided as of yet, but there is plenty of time to organize those details.

As you can imagine, the scheduling of South Carolina and being able to bring them into their home stadium is a big deal for Appalachian State.

“This is an exciting announcement for Appalachian State Athletics, and I want to thank Ray Tanner and the South Carolina administration for working with us to make this series a reality,” Appalachian State athletics director Doug Gillin said in a released statement. “Being able to visit a great venue in Williams-Brice Stadium and hosting South Carolina at The Rock for the first time is a great opportunity for our fans and supporters. Adding a multi-game series against one of the country’s finest baseball programs is another great opportunity for our student-athletes and university.”

Appalachian State has at least one game scheduled against a power conference opponent each of the next nine seasons, and the Mountaineers will get to host a power conference opponent in 2022 (North Carolina) and 2023 (South Carolina).

South Carolina leads the all-time series with Appalachian State, 9-1. The two schools have not faced each other since 1988, long before the Mountaineers made the move up to the FBS level.

Follow @KevinOnCFB