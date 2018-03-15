Utah State replaces running backs coach lost to Purdue with ex-North Carolina assistant

Nearly three weeks after losing an assistant to a Big Ten school, Matt Wells has filled that particular hole on his Utah State coaching staff.
USU confirmed in a press release Wednesday that DeAndre Smith has been hired as the Aggies’ running backs coach. Smith replaces Mark Tommerdahl, who left last month to take over as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Purdue.
Last season, Smith was the running backs coach at North Carolina.
“I am extremely honored and fortunate to have this opportunity to work with Coach Wells and the rest of his staff,” a statement from Smith began. “I’m really excited about the opportunity of doing my part to help this program win a Mountain West Championship.”
Prior to his time at UNC, Smith was on the coaching staff at… Purdue, as running backs coach, of course. Smith has also served in that positional coaching role at Syracuse (2013-15), New Mexico (2012, 2008), Illinois (2010-11), UNLV (2009) and Miami of Ohio (2005-07).
One of the assistants on the Lobos’ staff during Smith’s first stint with the program? Smith’s new boss, Matt Wells, who served as wide receivers coach for the Mountain West program.
“DeAndre is an excellent addition to our football staff here at Utah State and fits well in a lot of areas with our staff,” the head coach said in his statement. “He is a tremendous football coach and does a great job coaching running backs. DeAndre is an excellent recruiter and someone that will coach our kids hard with a lot of love. We welcome DeAndre, Lori, Ryan and Donovan to our Aggie football family.”
For as bad as the headline sounds, the photos that come along with it indicate it could’ve been a lot worse.
On his Instagram account this week, Auburn’s Dontavius Russell revealed that he was involved in a car wreck recently that left him with a dislocated thumb. The accident happened last weekend according to an AU spokesperson.
In the social media posting, the defensive tackle acknowledged what could’ve been, writing that he “watched as my brother had to learn to walk again from a wreck like this and I walked away with only a dislocated thumb.”
At this point, it’s unknown whether Russell will be able to finish out the remainder of spring practice, which restarts next Tuesday. The good news is that the veteran lineman should be fully recovered in time for the start of summer camp in August.
Russell, who announced in late December that he was eschewing early entry into the 2018 NFL draft in order to return to The Plains for one more year, has started every game at defensive tackle the past two seasons for the Tigers. All told, he’s started 36 games of the 39 games in which he’s played the past three seasons.
In that span, the 6-3, 310-pound lineman has been credited with 11 tackles for loss and 4½ sacks. 6½ of those tackles for loss and three of the sacks have come this season; those totals are currently good for tied for third and fifth, respectively, on the team in 2017.
For the second year in a row, the Big 12 saw a revenue over $300 million, and the conference is creeping up toward the $400 million mark after a nice increase this year. According to a report from USA Today, the Big 12 reported a revenue of $371 million for the last fiscal year, which is up from the $313 million reported a year ago.
Between the 10 conference members, each school in the Big 12 received a conference revenue share of $34.3 million, although Baylor had 25 percent of its share withheld by the conference while the school undergoes an ongoing investigation related to the school’s sexual abuse scandal it was rocked by recently. On top of the increased revenue for the Big 12, it was also learned Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby received a salary of $3.05 million.
The Big 12’s revenue stream is promising as the impact of the College Football Playoff continues to pay off for the power conferences, but the conference still lags behind other power conferences. The SEC paid each of its 14 members an average of $41 million, which is nearly $7 million more per school than the Big 12 members receive (and with four additional schools to pay in the SEC, the advantage clearly goes to the SEC here).
The updated annual revenue numbers for the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 have not been reported yet, but expect the Big Ten to stay ahead of the Big 12 and closer to the SEC. The ACC should also fare well in the revenue department. The Pac-12 could lag behind the rest of the power conferences as well when those figures are reported.
Looking forward to next year, the Big 12 should see the revenue figure continue to increase. The revenue numbers tend to go up by default, but the re-introduction of the Big 12 championship game should help pad the revenue figures a little bit more for the next fiscal year for the conference.
As Herm Edwards gets back into the coaching routine at Arizona State, he is showing he is not exactly out of touch with what it takes to connect with the kids these days. Well, if you think breaking out a few moves on the practice field to some turn-of-the-century jams can do the trick.
Edwards was caught strutting on the field while the sound system was playing Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me,” a song Edwards later confessed to listening to on a regular basis during his early-morning workouts.
The hiring of Edwards by Arizona State was an eye-raising one for the program because Edwards had been removed from coaching for an extended period of time, and it had been even longer since he last coached at the college level. But maybe some things never change. As Edwards has said before as he returns to coaching, it’s still the same job. We’ll see how this all plays out in the fall, but it is good to see Edwards letting loose this spring.
Florida State wide receiver Da’Vante Phillips was not expected to return to the program after being indefinitely suspended last August, but now it is formally official. Phillips is no longer on the Florida State roster this spring, as first reported by Noles 247 on Wednesday.
Phillips was slapped with five felony charges last summer, with four counts of cashing or depositing items with intent to defraud, and another for grand theft. Given the legal situation, his chances of returning to Florida State were slim right from the start. The loss of Phillips also hurts the depth at wide receiver for the Seminoles this season. For the spring, Florida State has four receivers available on scholarship.
Phillips, a Miami native, was a former four-star recruit of the Seminoles in the Class of 2015. He chose Florida State over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, and Florida and a number of others.
Phillips played in nine games and caught four passes for 33 yards in 2016.