Former Tennessee ADs Dave Hart and John Currie both have new (temporary) jobs

Former Tennessee athletic directors are apparently staying quite busy since leaving Rocky Top.

East Carolina announced on Thursday that former Vols AD Dave Hart was hired by the school as a special advisor to the chancellor for athletics. His primary focus will be on leading the search for the Pirates new men’s basketball coach but the veteran administrator-turned-consultant is also being tasked with “providing operational and strategic guidance to the chancellor relating to athletic affairs.”

Hart, who served as ECU’s athletic director for nearly a decade, will in part take over for the school’s current AD Jeff Compher — whose controversial tenure will come to an end on May 1 after getting his contract bought out. Hart does not appear to be up for a full-time return in Greenville after retiring last summer from his position in Knoxville but does seem to be helping his old program out with a six month contract with his consulting firm.

He’s not the only one ticketed for a new position though as Hart’s successor, John Currie, was announced as an executive-in-residence for a week at Robert Morris University on Monday. Currie lasted only eight months with the Vols before being replaced by current AD Phillip Fulmer but continues to get paid by Tennessee a whopping $75,000 a week as part of his suspension that dates back to last December.

While getting let go by a school never seems like a great thing for one’s career, a small exception might be made for former UT athletic directors in recent years judging by how quickly they find something new.