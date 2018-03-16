Former UCLA DE named special teams coordinator at Hawaii

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The lone opening on Nick Rolovich‘s Hawaii coaching staff has been filled.

The Mountain West Conference football program announced Thursday that Michael Ghobrial has been hired by Rolovich. Specifically, Ghobrial will serve as the Rainbow Warrior’s special teams coordinator.

Ghobrial will replace Mayur Chaudhari, who left last month for a job with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

“Coach Ghobrial was incredibly impressive during the interview process and showed a real grinder element to his coaching style which I appreciate,” Rolovich said in a statement. “All his references describe him as a tireless worker who searches out information constantly. The amount of contacts he’s developed in a short time is impressive; I received calls from NFL coaches including (former UH linebacker) Jeff Ulbrich, now with the Atlanta Falcons to high-level college coordinators.

“We’re excited with his familiarity with recruiting the state of Texas. His special teams schematics is top-notch and he also works with the specialists themselves which is important in the process of coaching that unit.”

The past two seasons, Ghobrial, who played defensive end at UCLA from 2006-07, served as the special teams coordinator at FCS Tarleton State. This will mark Ghobrial’s first on-field job at an FBS program.